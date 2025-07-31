or
Liam Neeson Spills on Filming a Threesome With 'Terrific' Costar-Turned-Girlfriend Pamela Anderson

Photo of Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson was asked what it was like to film a threesome with 'The Naked Gun' costar Pamela Anderson, whom he's now dating.

July 31 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Liam Neeson spilled the tea on what it was like to film R-rated scenes with The Naked Gun costar Pamela Anderson, whom he's now dating in real life!

On the Wednesday, July 30, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor was asked about their characters getting intimate.

Image of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson worked with an intimacy coordinator to film their intimate scenes in 'The Naked Gun.'
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson worked with an intimacy coordinator to film their intimate scenes in 'The Naked Gun.'

After the Taken star, 73, admitted the bare butt you see in the movie is a stunt double and not his, he noted, "There is a threesome."

"There is," Stephen Colbert acknowledged. "A very unexpected threesome."

"I understand this is the first time you've ever worked with an intimacy coordinator. What was that like?" the comedian pondered.

"A little bit strange," Neeson confessed, to which Colbert quipped, "Telling you how to do it."

Liam Neeson Raves Over Pamela Anderson's Cooking

Image of an insider confirmed earlier this week that the costars are now dating.
An insider confirmed earlier this week that the costars are now dating.

"Well, Pamela and I knew what..." Neeson replied, to which the host asked with a smile, "You guys knew what to do? Did you know how to bring in a third? Was that old hat for you?"

"That was a first," the Irish movie star said with a laugh. "That had to be specifically choreographed."

"She's great, she's terrific," Neeson noted of the blonde bombshell, 58, though on the talk show, he didn't refer to her as his romantic partner.

Colbert noted the model once came on his show to promote her cookbook, to which Neeson said, "Oh, my gosh. She loves to cook. She loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot. Bran muffins, which I love."

The Romance 'Is in the Early Stages'

The pair's relationship was revealed shortly after they attended the July 22 U.K. premiere of their flick, where the mom-of-two gave Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other," a source told a news outlet earlier this week, noting they're "enjoying each other's company."

'The Naked Gun' Costar Comments on Their Realtionship

Image of Neeson called the former 'Playboy' model 'terrific.'
Neeson called the former 'Playboy' model 'terrific.'

The duo's costar Liza Koshy nearly confirmed their relationship while on the Wednesday, July 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

After host Jenna Bush Hager raved the two were "so good" in the flick, Koshy responded, "They're together. They're together ... doing press together."

"You have been trained to not spill the truth. You have been trained to not spill the beans," guest co-host Tyra Banks insisted.

"I don't know, guys. They'll let us know when they're ready," Koshy said.

Image of the duo's costar Liza Koshy said they'll talk about their relationship 'when they're ready.'
The duo's costar Liza Koshy said they'll talk about their relationship 'when they're ready.'

Prior to the costars moving out of the friend zone, the Oscar nominee declared he was done dating after splitting from Freya St. Johnston in 2012. Neeson married Natasha Richardson in 1994, but The Parent Trap actress died from a brain injury after a 2009 skiing accident.

Anderson has been wed five times, with her last marriage being to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

