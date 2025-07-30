Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's Costar Liza Koshy Confirms They're Dating After Kissing Videos Go Viral: 'They'll Let Us Know When They're Ready'
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's costar accidentally hard-launched their relationship for them.
During the Wednesday, July 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Liza Koshy confessed that the two actors are indeed together.
After host Jenna Bush Hager, 43, expressed how Neeson and Anderson are "so good" in The Naked Gun, Koshy was quick to jump in with comments on the alleged couple.
"They're together," she stated. "They're together ... doing press together."
Koshy, 29, maintained a smirk on her face while Bush Hager and guest co-host Tyra Banks were clearly fooled.
"You have been trained to not spill the truth. You have been trained to not spill the beans," the model, 51, quipped.
The YouTuber backpedaled on her earlier remarks upon realizing she may have spilled too much.
"I don't know, guys. They'll let us know when they're ready," she said.
"You know something!" Banks exclaimed, pushing her to disclose more details. Koshy, however, stayed quiet.
Insider Confirms Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Are Dating
On Tuesday, July 29, an insider confirmed Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, are dating.
"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other," the source disclosed to a news outlet. Although the stars themselves have not announced anything, they are reportedly "enjoying each other's company" while promoting their new movie, which drops on Friday, August 1.
The duo packed on the PDA during several press outings. At the London premiere of The Naked Gun on July 22, Anderson planted a kiss on her costar's cheek. The following week, they pretended to get caught making out on the Today show, further fueling dating rumors.
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Address Romance
Host Craig Melvin asked directly about their relationship status in a July 29 interview.
"Craig!" Neeson exclaimed, while Anderson innocently replied, "What? I don’t understand the question."
The Taken alum did, however, admit to a strong connection on the big screen with his alleged girlfriend.
"I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry — as two actors," he said.
"It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice,'" the former Playboy playmate added. "'Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.' And that’s what we did."
Neeson further praised Anderson in an October 2024 interview, going as far as to say he's "madly in love with her."
"She's just terrific to work with," he said at the time. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with."
Anderson called Neeson "the perfect gentleman" who "brings out the best in you...with respect, kindness and depth of experience."
"It was an absolute honor to work with him," she gushed.