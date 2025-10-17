or
Liam Payne's $4.6 Million Mansion Remains Empty Following His Shocking Death Last Year: Photos

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's $4.6 million mansion in England is not occupied and not for sale.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's $4.6 million mansion stays quiet and empty as the pop star's legacy looms large.

The large estate — located in the Chiltern Hills in southern England — was on the market before the singer's passing but is no longer for sale.

Image of Liam Payne owned a home in England.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne owned a home in England.

Payne initially purchased the five-bedroom mansion in Buckinghamshire, UK, to be closer to his son, Bear, who lives with his mother, Cheryl Cole. In the weeks leading up to his October 16, 2024, death, he was also renting a home in Florida.

Image of Liam Payne resided in a multimillion-dollar property.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne resided in a multimillion-dollar property.

The One Direction alum passed away at age 31 after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina. Alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant were in his system before the accident, per toxicological exams.

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Mourns Losing the Pop Star

Image of Kate Cassidy honored late boyfriend Liam Payne on Instagram.
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Kate Cassidy honored late boyfriend Liam Payne on Instagram.

Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, honored the late singer on the one-year anniversary of his passing earlier this week.

"Today marks a full year without you here. I will forever hate goodbyes. I miss you Liam," she captioned a sweet black-and-white selfie of them cuddling in bed.

Image of Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne dated for two years.
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne dated for two years.

The influencer honored the award-winning artist on August 29 as well, celebrating his first heavenly birthday.

"My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times," her caption began. "I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me. I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there."

Kate continued, "I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together. But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn."

Louis Tomlinson Is 'Still Living' With Grief Over Losing Liam Payne

Image of Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson were members of One Direction.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson were members of One Direction.

Liam's former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson reflected on coping with his grief during a Tuesday, October 7, interview with Rolling Stone. He recalled how the 15th anniversary of their group this past July brought up some intense emotions.

"It was really uncomfortable, actually, the 15th anniversary, because the [collective] feeling to celebrate is as important — if not more important than ever — on behalf of Liam," he said. "You know, there’s still a level in my head [where it feels] unjust and frustrating that he’s not with us anymore. So, it just brought up those feelings, although I’m still living with them anyway."

