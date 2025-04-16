Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals 'Chilling' Comment He Made in Their Last 'Heartfelt' Conversation Before His Tragic Death
Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is opening up about the good, the bad and the ugly in her relationship with the late singer.
Cassidy was emotional when she appeared on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of Jay Shetty's "On Purpose Podcast," where she revealed the last conversation they had before the pop star lost his life at age 31 after falling off a hotel balcony while struggling with addiction.
As OK! reported, the couple was on vacation in Argentina in October 2024 when the blonde beauty decided to head home to Florida earlier than her boyfriend.
After booking her flight, the two talked before she headed to the airport.
"I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him and he laughed and interrupted me was like, 'Kate you're gonna miss your flight, your car is in the driveway. You're acting like this is the last time you are ever gone see me again,'" she remembered.
At the time, the social media star, 26, laughed at his response and said, "'I know, I'm being silly. I need to get in the car. I can't miss my flight.'"
"But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going see him again is just so chilling," she confessed to Shetty.
"I am so blessed that it was that heartfelt goodbye," she expressed. "Our last goodbye I wouldn't have wanted it to be any differently. I am so glad we had that beautiful time together and I wouldn't change that."
The TikTok star explained that leaving the One Direction alum in Argentina was difficult for her since they were attached at the hip.
"Me and Liam, we had this almost — I don't even know what other word to describe it — but we had this clinginess to us. Even how we met, we kind of just met, instant spark, and our relationship moved very quickly," she shared. "And some people might say it's too quick. You know, people are going to say what they want to say. But I would never change anything about it."
"If I even went away for one night to go spend the night at my girlfriend's house, or even go to dinner with my girlfriends, the way me and Liam would say goodbye to each other wasn't just like, 'Oh, I'll see you later,'" Cassidy continued. "Majority of the time, it was this heartfelt, long goodbye for at least five minutes of just hugging, 'I'm going to miss you, I love you.'"
Elsewhere in the interview, Cassidy touched on Payne's addiction, noting he would often "take five steps forward then three steps backward."
"He could better himself but then that switch would just flip where he would wake up in the morning and he felt a certain type of way," she detailed of his struggle. "I finally realized this was something he could not choose. We would have the best day and then something would happen later that night where something would tick in his brain and he wouldn't be able to help himself."
"It was at times a lot for me and I am not a professional, I never was and I am so young and I really just tried to do everything that I could," Cassidy added.