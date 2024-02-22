Home > News > Donald Trump NEWS 'Liar': Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Repeatedly Claiming States With Mail-In Voting 'Automatically Have Fraud' Source: MEGA

Former President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on mail-in voting, claiming that it "automatically" results in fraud. Fox News host Laura Ingraham challenged this assertion by reminding Trump of his success in certain states with mail-in voting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump: 'If you have mail-in voting, you automatically have fraud.'

"There's mail-in voting in Florida and you won huge," she reminded him. Trump acknowledged this fact but maintained that the presence of mail-in voting increases the likelihood of fraud. "If you have [mail-in voting], you're going to have fraud," Trump continued, prompting Ingraham to restate, "But you won."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump has faced backlash for his repeated election denial.

Article continues below advertisement

Ignoring Ingraham's comments, Trump said, "When you go into a voting place, like you go into one in a properly run state, they look at you, you give voter ID, you give all sorts of identification. I mean, it would be very hard to cheat." As Trump continued to rant about mail-in voting, Ingraham interrupted, "Right, but what are you going to do about it?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump won several states with mail-in voting.

Article continues below advertisement

"The way you win is by swamping them," he explained, indicating his approach to winning elections by mobilizing supporters to vote in large numbers. Trump cited his performance in previous elections to support his argument. Despite Ingraham's attempts to steer the discussion towards other topics, Trump just kept reiterating his views on mail-in voting. Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!

Clips of Trump's Fox News Town Hall have made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users criticized the former president for his hardened stance on mail-in votes, claiming he has a "one-note campaign." One user shared Ingraham's back and forth with Trump in a post that reads, "Trump continues to emphatically tell GOP voters to reject mail-in voting... There will be mail-in voting for the 2024 election... All Trump is accomplishing is sabotaging down-ballot Republicans, and no one in the party has the guts to call him out." Another X user commented, "Trump is a LIAR and everyone knows it. He'll disregard the results no matter what happens. Trump could win every state in the country and he'd STILL say that elections are rigged cuz he could've won even bigger." A third person wrote, "I'm not saying he’s doing it on purpose, but if I wanted to sabotage Republican down-ballot performance, I wouldn’t do anything different."