Lil Nas X's Dad Shares Update Following Arrest: 'He's in Great Spirits'

Lil Nas X’s father said the rapper is in ‘great spirits’ after pleading not guilty to felony charges following his Los Angeles arrest.

Aug. 26 2025, Updated 7:41 a.m. ET

Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, gave an update on how the rapper is holding up following his recent arrest.

The Grammy-winning rapper, born Montero Hill, allegedly walked the streets of Los Angeles wearing only underwear and cowboy boots before his encounter with the law on Thursday, August 21.

"He's in good spirits. He's all right," Stafford told reporters on Monday, August 25, captured in video by TMZ. "He's very remorseful for what happened."

Stafford reassured fans that Lil Nas X plans to "get the help that he needs" amid this tumultuous time.

The rapper pleaded not guilty to four felony charges at his arraignment.

When asked about the involvement of illegal drugs in this incident, Stafford firmly stated, "Absolutely not." He emphasized that his son is "doing great mentally."

Lil Nas X now faces four felony charges, including three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, he allegedly "charged at officers" before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of a potential overdose.

Lil Nas X's dad reassured fans his son plans to 'get the help that he needs.'

Reflecting on their first conversation after the incident, Stafford shared, "It was awesome. Awesome. We shed tears. We shared laughter. But he's in great spirits. He's gonna be great. Like I say, God is good."

At his arraignment on Monday, the "Old Town Road" artist pleaded not guilty to all charges. His bail was set at $75,000, and he was released later that afternoon.

Lil Nas X’s attorney said this was the first time the artist had stepped in a courthouse.

Lil Nas X's attorney, Drew Findling, also addressed reporters in footage captured by the outlet. He highlighted his client's impressive professional accomplishments, pointing out that he has "never stepped in a courthouse before."

Findling expressed uncertainty about whether the incident stemmed from any medical or emotional issues, stating, "There's no way for us to know right now. Just know that we're going to do our very best to address those issues."

Findling noted, "Anybody that has kids, you hear about things like this all the time. Don't forget, he's 26 years old. So it's not unusual for something like this to happen, particularly when you have the pressure of being recognized internationally like him."

While this is the first incident of Lil Nas X facing criminal charges, he has faced civil lawsuits in the past.

The Grammy winner was released after posting $75,000 bail.

In 2021, Nike sued the art collective MSCHF over the "Satan Shoes" they created in collaboration with Lil Nas X. The shoes, a modified version of Nike's Air Max 97, contained a drop of human blood in the sole and were released to promote his song "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." Nike alleged trademark infringement and dilution.

In 2019, Lil Nas X and his label, Sony Music, were sued by a music publisher, The Music Force, for $25 million. The lawsuit claimed that his song "Carry On" illegally sampled a 1992 song of the same name by singer Bobby Caldwell without permission. Lil Nas X's version of the song was subsequently removed from various platforms.

