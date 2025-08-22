Lil Nas X's Odd Behavior, Suspected Overdose and Past Facial Paralysis May Stem From 'Long-Term Meth Use,' Says Expert
Lil Nas X was hospitalized twice this year: once for partial facial paralysis and more recently for a suspected overdose — something an expert says could be linked to “long-term meth use.”
“Coke or meth are the most likely,” addiction and recovery expert Richard Taite exclusively tells OK! on Friday, August 22, of substances he might be abusing. “They clamp down blood vessels, cut off circulation, and that can paralyze one side of the face. Fentanyl can do it too if oxygen is cut off.”
Lil Nas X Was Hospitalized for a Suspected Overdose
Lil Nas X, 26, was arrested on Thursday, August 21, after authorities responded to a report of a man "nude in the street" on the 1100 block of Ventura Blvd in Los Angeles. When officers approached the “Industry Baby” singer, he allegedly lunged at them and was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.
Taite explains that the “disorientation, walking around in his underwear, hallucinating” are classic signs of “someone out of their mind on drugs,” adding, “Probably long-term meth usage.”
Lil Nas X's Drug Use Could Be Fatal
In addition, the expert believes that if the country music star continues to abuse substances, it could be fatal. “If he keeps using, it’s not a question of if, it’s when. These drugs don’t play around — they kill,” he explains.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lil Nas X Is Currently Being Held Without Bail
After his arrest, Lil Nas X was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment before being discharged and booked for battery on a police officer. He is currently being held without bail.
Earlier this year, the rapper opened up about being rushed to the hospital after experiencing partial paralysis in his face.
Lil Nas X Revealed He 'Lost Control' of His Face
"Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭," he captioned a clip of himself documenting how his mouth and cheeks on one side weren't able to move when he tried to smile. “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f---? I can’t even laugh right bro.”
Days later, Lil Nas X gave fans an update and reassured them he was on the mend. “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger,” the artist wrote via his Instagram Stories, pointing to the right side of his face. “It’s much better.”