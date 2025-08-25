Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Being Charged With 4 Felonies for Attacking Police Officers in His Underwear
Lil Nas X is in hot water.
After the star was hospitalized for a possible overdose and arrested for attacking police officers, a report revealed he's been hit with four felonies, meaning he could face years in prison. However, he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
As OK! reported, the rapper — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — had been held in jail since last week, though on Monday, August 25, his bail was set at $75,000. In addition, the judge ordered him to not use or be in possession of drugs and enroll in an outpatient program.
The drama began when several onlookers witnessed the "Industry Baby" crooner, 26, roaming around Los Angeles at 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 21, in nothing but white underwear and a pair of cowboy boots. After acting oddly, people contacted the police, and when they approached him, the vocalist charged them and injured the officers.
In addition to the charge of battery with injury on a police officer, he was charged with resisting an executive officer.
As OK! shared, the Grammy winner admitted earlier this year that he was having a tough time lately.
"These last few years were pretty difficult for me," he confessed. "I'm just now, like arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I'm doing."
"And I'm trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all," he added of his career.
While the star had taken a break from music, he recently debuted two singles from his upcoming album, Dreamboy, which is expected to release sometime this year.
Is Lil Nas X Abusing Drugs?
Addiction and recovery expert Richard Taite exclusively told OK! that Lil Nas X's troubles — which also included suffering from partial facial paralysis earlier this year — could stem from longtime drug use of cocaine or meth.
"They clamp down blood vessels, cut off circulation, and that can paralyze one side of the face. Fentanyl can do it too if oxygen is cut off," Taite explained of the substances.
"If he keeps using, it’s not a question of if, it’s when. These drugs don’t play around — they kill," he scarily added.
The Star's Facial Paralysis Diagnosis
His facial paralysis was revealed in April.
"Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭," he explained via a video where he showed how one side of his mouth couldn't move. "This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f---? I can’t even laugh right bro.”
A few days later, he revealed he was already on the mend.
“I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger,” he said. “My eye still has to play catch-up but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good. I’m still winking at mothaf------."