Lil Nas X Admitted His Life Was 'Difficult' Months Before Rapper Was Arrested and Hospitalized for Possible Overdose

Lil Nas X had been candid about the "difficult" time he was going through in the moments leading up to his arrest on Thursday, August 21. The "Old Town Road" rapper informed his fans about struggles he had been facing back in February — months before cops responded to calls of a man "nude in the street" in the 1100 block of Ventura Blvd in Los Angeles. After his arrest, Lil Nas X was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, discharged and ultimately booked for battery on a police officer. He's being held without bail.

Lil Nas X Confessed He Was Going Through a Hard Time

Source: @lilnasx/instagram The rapper was brought to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X recorded a video of himself chatting about new music and what's to come career-wise before owning up to being "flaky" and "all over the place." "These last few years were pretty difficult for me. They have been pretty difficult for me," the "Industry Baby" hitmaker said, according to a video re-shared by a fan account on X.

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X has dialed back his public appearances in recent years.

Lil Nas X seemed to still be focused on making songs and advancing his career, as he declared: "I'm just now, like arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I'm doing." "And I'm trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all," he continued.

Lil Nas X Steps Away From the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X had admittedly been going through a 'difficult' time in the months leading up to his recent arrest.

Roughly one month later, Lil Nas X revealed the reasoning behind his decision to step away from the spotlight in recent years. "I had to experience a mundane life," he explained during an interview with People in March. "I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me." Lil Nas X noted: "So it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude."

Rapper Hospitalized With Facial Paralysis Months Before Arrest

Source: @lilnasx/instagram Lil Nas X experienced partial facial paralysis earlier this year.