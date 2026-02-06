or
Article continues below advertisement
Lily Allen Goes Topless After Brutal Split From David Harbour: Hot Photos

lily allen topless post split david harbour
Source: MEGA;@lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen turned heads with bold topless photos following her painful split from David Harbour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Updated 11:15 a.m. ET

Lily Allen is clearly embracing a fearless new chapter. The singer stunned fans with a striking series of photos that show her confidently posing topless during a high-fashion studio shoot.

In one standout image, Allen sat on a studio chair wearing only black heels, her arms strategically crossed over her chest. The bright lighting, stripped-down set and behind-the-scenes vibe give the photo an artistic, editorial edge rather than a traditional glamour feel.

image of Lily Allen posed topless in a high-fashion studio shoot.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen posed topless in a high-fashion studio shoot.

A photographer and crew can be seen moving around her as she casually holds a bright red apple, adding a playful and unexpected contrast to the otherwise minimalist scene. Allen’s short dark bob and dramatic makeup lend the shoot a vintage-inspired look, while the bare styling keeps the focus firmly on her confidence and presence in front of the camera.

Source: @lilyallen/Instagram
In another shot, the British star switched things up, slipping into a pink wrap top paired with a sheer skirt as a makeup artist touched up her look. She was also photographed in a khaki retro-style outfit, again finished with black heels.

The powerful shoot comes on the heels of Allen’s very public and emotionally draining split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour. She has previously admitted the breakup left her feeling “broken,” but instead of stepping away from the spotlight, she appears to be channeling that vulnerability into creative expression.

image of Lily Allen wrote about her split on her latest album.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen wrote about her split on her latest album.

The Instagram post was captioned simply “ELLE ELLE ELLE ♥” and tagged Chanel for styling, along with the editors, photographer and creative team involved — making it clear the images are part of a polished magazine feature rather than a spontaneous social media post.

MORE ON:
Lily Allen

The photos arrive about a year after Allen and Harbour announced their split in February 2025, following four years together.

"Her marriage has been crumbling," an insider close to the situation told a news outlet at the time. "And they have split."

image of The shoot followed her split from David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

The shoot followed her split from David Harbour.

Around that same period, Allen revealed she had checked herself into a treatment center for the sake of her daughters, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel.

“I absolutely adore my children, and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she shared during a February 2025 episode of her “Miss Me” podcast.

Following the breakup, multiple outlets reported that Allen and Harbour, 50, slashed the price of their Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse by nearly $700,000.

image of Lily Allen shared details about her healing journey on her podcast.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen shared details about her healing journey on her podcast.

The former couple had lived in the home with Allen’s two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, until their split last year.

The property hit the market in October 2025 with a $7.99 million asking price and has since been reduced to $7.3 million.

