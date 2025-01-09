Lily Allen Reveals She's 'Not in a Good Place' Amid David Harbour Split Rumors: 'I've Been Spiraling'
Did Lily Allen seemingly confirm her split from David Harbour?
On the Thursday, January 9, episode of her podcast “Miss Me?” the British singer, 39, opened up about her current mental health struggles amid rumors she and the Stranger Things actor, 49, have called it quits due to his alleged infidelity.
While discussing how she didn’t see the 2025 Golden Globes, Allen told co-host Miquita Oliver she's "finding it really hard to be interested in anything."
"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," the star — who allegedly downloaded the dating app Raya to catch Harbour in the act — added. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."
Allen — who shares daughters Ethel and Marnie with ex Sam Cooper — then recalled moments her sadness had gotten the better of her in recent weeks.
"I tried, I mean, I came to the Christmas lunch, the 'Miss Me?' Christmas lunch, and I had a panic attack and had to go home. I went to see something at the theater the other night with my [friends] Carlo and Claire, and I had to leave at halftime," she confessed.
"I just can't concentrate on anything except the pain that I'm going through,” she shared while getting emotional. "It's really, really hard.”
The star then noted she is taking a break from life in the spotlight for a while, as she recovers from distress.
"I'm going away next week. You're not gonna hear me for a few weeks, listeners," Allen explained.
Additionally, the mother-of-two denied the "vicious rumors,” which claim she relapsed and is going to rehab.
As OK! previously reported, a report alleged Allen recently discovered Harbour was actively pursuing other partners despite their nearly five-year marriage.
“Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing,” the insider said of Allen’s alleged sleuthing.
Screenshots of the Brokeback Mountain star’s profile showed his location as Atlanta, Ga., and that he’d been visiting New York. “Closet nerd that plays tough guys on your TV,” his bio read.
Another source shared Allen’s alleged reaction to Harbour’s supposed cheating.
“Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas,” the insider said. “The last few months have been truly agony for Lily. He finally called it off a month ago and she is devastated.”