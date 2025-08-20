Lily James Goes Braless During Boozy Night in Italy: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lily James is letting loose during her international travels. The actress, 36, went braless in a brown, criss-cross halter top and matching trousers on Tuesday, August 19. James was all smiles as she clutched a wine bottle, glass and what appeared to be Nutella pizza topped with fruit.

Lily James' Italian Getaway

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James stunned in a two-piece set.

Her toned tummy was on full display in the skimpy two-piece, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings. "Dessert?" she captioned an Instagram Story. "Italia," she wrote on the second image with a praying hands emoji. Aside from evening eats, James lived it up overseas on a yacht. On Tuesday, she stripped down to an orange bikini top from LSPACE and a towel tied around her waist while taking in the ocean. A small Prada wicker bag was positioned on the table beside her. "💭," she captioned the post and limited the comments section.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James is vacationing in Italy.

Lily James Poses Naked in Canada

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James soaked in the sun in Vancouver.

On Wednesday, August 6, James shockingly posed fully naked in the Canadian wilderness after wrapping her upcoming thriller, Harmonia. She stood in a circle with several nude women, and their nipples, butts and private areas were fully visible in the blurry photo.

Lily James' Vancouver Trip

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James recently filmed a movie in Canada.

Elsewhere in the film star's photo dump from Vancouver, she snapped a selfie by the water in a busty pink swimsuit and black sunglasses. James swept her hair into a messy braid and gazed off to the side. She also highlighted the scenery, including the beach, mountains, rocks and a deer. At one point during her trip, she relaxed in a robe while drinking from a mug. "Canada 🇨🇦," the Pam & Tommy alum captioned her post. Her costars Carrie Coon, Bella Ramsey and Odessa Young were all present for filming as well.

Lily James' Perspective on Being in Her 30s

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James doesn't want fans to know everything about her.