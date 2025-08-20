Lily James Goes Braless During Boozy Night in Italy: Photos
Lily James is letting loose during her international travels.
The actress, 36, went braless in a brown, criss-cross halter top and matching trousers on Tuesday, August 19.
James was all smiles as she clutched a wine bottle, glass and what appeared to be Nutella pizza topped with fruit.
Lily James' Italian Getaway
Her toned tummy was on full display in the skimpy two-piece, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.
"Dessert?" she captioned an Instagram Story.
"Italia," she wrote on the second image with a praying hands emoji.
Aside from evening eats, James lived it up overseas on a yacht. On Tuesday, she stripped down to an orange bikini top from LSPACE and a towel tied around her waist while taking in the ocean. A small Prada wicker bag was positioned on the table beside her.
"💭," she captioned the post and limited the comments section.
Lily James Poses Naked in Canada
On Wednesday, August 6, James shockingly posed fully naked in the Canadian wilderness after wrapping her upcoming thriller, Harmonia. She stood in a circle with several nude women, and their nipples, butts and private areas were fully visible in the blurry photo.
Lily James' Vancouver Trip
Elsewhere in the film star's photo dump from Vancouver, she snapped a selfie by the water in a busty pink swimsuit and black sunglasses. James swept her hair into a messy braid and gazed off to the side.
She also highlighted the scenery, including the beach, mountains, rocks and a deer. At one point during her trip, she relaxed in a robe while drinking from a mug.
"Canada 🇨🇦," the Pam & Tommy alum captioned her post.
Her costars Carrie Coon, Bella Ramsey and Odessa Young were all present for filming as well.
Lily James' Perspective on Being in Her 30s
On Wednesday, August 13, James reflected on what aging looks like for her.
"I sometimes read stuff where women are all, 'In my 30s, I suddenly didn't give a f---, and I had it all figured out.' I'm like, 'Really?'" she expressed.
The Mamma Mia star realizes that "life is finite," and she "only want[s] to do stuff that [she] really care[s] about."
"I want to spend time with the people I love. I want to make the most of this wild and crazy life, so I only want to work on stuff that I really love," she said.
Over the years, James has also realized how important privacy is to her.
"I hope this doesn't sound bad. I don't need people to know who I am beyond my work," she revealed. "I think I can't define myself anymore, or at all, on what other people think I am. That's reserved for me, my friends and family, and my life that I'm building for myself."