Lily James Puts Her Bikini Body on Display During Breathtaking Boat Day: Photo
Lily James is soaking up the summer sun!
The Cinderella star took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 19, with a gorgeous photo of herself relaxing on a boat in a bikini.
James appeared to be sitting on a large sail boat, as she donned an orange striped bathing suit top and a white sarong skirt.
Lily James Stuns in Stylish Swimwear
The brunette beauty let her hair fall down in loose curls, as she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.
James showed off her side profile by turning her face away from the camera. Her toned legs were glowing in the sunlight.
A cliff could be spotted in the background of the picture as the water stretched out toward the horizon.
Lily James Reflects on Being in Her 30s
James' boat day comes less than one week after the 36-year-old reflected on her successful career and growing up in Hollywood in a cover story for Who What Wear published Wednesday, August 13.
"I sometimes read stuff where women are all, 'In my 30s, I suddenly didn't give a f---, and I had it all figured out.' I'm like, 'Really?'" the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress quipped.
As she's gotten older, James said "the biggest change" has been "realizing that life is finite."
"I only want to do stuff that I really care about. I want to spend time with the people I love. I want to make the most of this wild and crazy life, so I only want to work on stuff that I really love. That's changed," she explained.
James has had quite the stacked resume of films — including Pam & Tommy, Baby Driver, The Iron Claw, Rebecca and more.
The award-winning actress said her busy career causes her to "live in polar opposites sometimes and in extremes."
Lily James Doesn't 'Need People to Know' Who She Is 'Beyond Her Work'
"A lot of that is born out of what I do. I'm always in a different place, in a different country, in a different city. Sometimes, I can feel quite unrooted," she admitted.
James also opened up about her desire to live a private life away from the spotlight — except for when she's on the big screen in a hit film.
"I hope this doesn't sound bad," she noted. "I don't need people to know who I am beyond my work. … I think I can't define myself anymore, or at all, on what other people think I am. That's reserved for me, my friends and family, and my life that I'm building for myself."