Lily James Poses Fully Naked in the Canadian Wilderness: Photo
Lily James gave fans an unexpected striptease.
The actress, 36, posed fully nude in the Canadian wilderness after wrapping filming of her upcoming thriller, Harmonia, on Wednesday, August 6.
James published a photo dump capturing her time in Vancouver, with one selfie picturing her by the water while dressed in a cleavage-baring pink swimsuit and black sunglasses. Her hair was tied into a braid as she gazed off into the distance, and she later changed into a black one-piece.
In the fourth photo, James stood in a circle with several women, all of whom were naked with her. Their nipples, butts and private areas were exhibited in the slightly blurry snapshot.
She capped off the photo dump with images of the surrounding scenery, including a beach, a deer, rocks and a large mountain. James also took a selfie with a large bouquet of red roses, sipped wine while overlooking the ocean and cozied up in a robe as she drank from a mug.
"Canada 🇨🇦," she captioned the post.
James was joined in Vancouver by her Harmonia costars Carrie Coon, Bella Ramsey and Odessa Young.
On Wednesday, the Cinderella alum announced she was "heading home" as she flew over the ocean in an airplane. She further flaunted her view of the water in an Instagram Reel, set to "Wide Open" by The Chemical Brothers.
Lily James' July Vacation
On July 9, James recapped another scenic vacation. The actress stunned in an asymmetrical yellow dress and "LILY" necklace at sunset as she made a kissy face for the camera. During the daytime, she stripped down to a strapless, gingham bikini top and black thong while lounging on the beach. She extended her legs on a towel as she glanced toward a large, mesh Prada tote.
She later went braless in a cropped white tank top that flashed her nipples. James' hourglass waist was on full display as she wore her hair in loose beach waves. In one snapshot, the film star zoomed in close to her face, flaunting her winged eyeliner and three ear piercings, while another close-up shot displayed an embroidered baseball cap that read, "Cute but psycho." She completed the carousel with a photo of the sunset, an ocean outside an airplane window, red flowers, ice cream cones and a "Silence is S---" sign.
"Silence is s--- 🐐," she captioned the post.
"A beauty in and out ❤️🔥," film director Emma Holly Jones commented.