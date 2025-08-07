Lily James Poses Fully Naked in the Canadian Wilderness: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Lily James gave fans an unexpected striptease. The actress, 36, posed fully nude in the Canadian wilderness after wrapping filming of her upcoming thriller, Harmonia, on Wednesday, August 6.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James spilled out of a busty bikini.

James published a photo dump capturing her time in Vancouver, with one selfie picturing her by the water while dressed in a cleavage-baring pink swimsuit and black sunglasses. Her hair was tied into a braid as she gazed off into the distance, and she later changed into a black one-piece. In the fourth photo, James stood in a circle with several women, all of whom were naked with her. Their nipples, butts and private areas were exhibited in the slightly blurry snapshot.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James exposed her body online.

She capped off the photo dump with images of the surrounding scenery, including a beach, a deer, rocks and a large mountain. James also took a selfie with a large bouquet of red roses, sipped wine while overlooking the ocean and cozied up in a robe as she drank from a mug. "Canada 🇨🇦," she captioned the post. James was joined in Vancouver by her Harmonia costars Carrie Coon, Bella Ramsey and Odessa Young. On Wednesday, the Cinderella alum announced she was "heading home" as she flew over the ocean in an airplane. She further flaunted her view of the water in an Instagram Reel, set to "Wide Open" by The Chemical Brothers.

Lily James' July Vacation

On July 9, James recapped another scenic vacation. The actress stunned in an asymmetrical yellow dress and "LILY" necklace at sunset as she made a kissy face for the camera. During the daytime, she stripped down to a strapless, gingham bikini top and black thong while lounging on the beach. She extended her legs on a towel as she glanced toward a large, mesh Prada tote.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James recently filmed a movie in Canada.