British Beauty Lily James Wears Just a Towel During Idyllic Trip to the 'Countryside': Photo
Lily James escaped the hustle and bustle of the city for a peaceful trip to the "countryside."
On Monday, March 31, the actress shared several photos from her adventure, including one sultry image that pictured her sitting on a bed while petting a cat and wearing just a towel.
"The countryside 🐈⬛ ," the Cinderella lead, 35, captioned the Instagram upload. "In love with my @miniuk I could drive for days, tunes on and fresh country air."
James also included a selfie on a farm, one from her car and another of a cute young girl hugging a tree with a pond in the background. Other images featured the British beauty doing her makeup in the bathroom and eating local fare.
The Downton Abbey alum is always documenting her excursions on social media, sharing photos from a beach in January and a stay in France for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
Before attending a Paris Fashion Week show, James caught fans' attention by posting a video in a bra while spritzing herself with perfume.
After watching a Giorgio Armani show, the star confessed to British Vogue that she was "very unstylish" before she became famous.
"I hope I’m not that geeky teenager anymore, but I definitely am quite low key [in my approach to fashion]," James explained. "As part of my job, I’m always dressing up and playing characters, so when I’m off-duty, I like to be quite chilled."
The actress also revealed she loved the looks she saw on the runway this season.
"It started [with] these really earthy tones, these beautiful jackets, exquisite tailoring, which is, I think, a theme that runs through Armani — it’s a perfect balance of luxury, but minimalism, and every piece just feels so effortless," James shared. "Then at the end of the show, it climaxed with these sensational, sparkly looks that I’m desperate to wear."
James has kept her love life out of the headlines lately after she was accused of having an affair with married costar Dominic West in 2020.
At the time, the Pursuit of Love costars were photographed having lunch together in Rome, Italy, and in one image, it looked like the actor — who has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010 — was nuzzling into her neck and kissing it.
Another shot showed The Crown alum's hand in James' hair as they rode a scooter together.
Shortly after the photos went viral, West addressed the accusations by posting a picture of himself kissing his wife, stating, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you."