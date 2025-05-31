Hot Pics! See Lily James' Steamiest Moments

Lily James has a way of radiating her timeless grace and beauty in every move she makes.

Ahead of Paris Fashion Week in March, the Cinderella actress uploaded a carousel of photos and videos to share a sneak peek of what she was up to in the City of Light.

"Paris so far 💋," she captioned the update.

In one clip, James flexed her incredible physique as she spritzed herself with perfume while only wearing a black strapless bra. She captured the daring moment before getting fully dressed for a Dior show.