Hot Pics! See Lily James' Steamiest Moments
Getting Ready for Paris Fashion Week
Lily James has a way of radiating her timeless grace and beauty in every move she makes.
Ahead of Paris Fashion Week in March, the Cinderella actress uploaded a carousel of photos and videos to share a sneak peek of what she was up to in the City of Light.
"Paris so far 💋," she captioned the update.
In one clip, James flexed her incredible physique as she spritzed herself with perfume while only wearing a black strapless bra. She captured the daring moment before getting fully dressed for a Dior show.
Enjoying the Countryside
In March, James teased fans when she shared photos from her countryside trip, including a daring snap that showed her only wearing a towel while petting a cat on a bed.
She wrote alongside the upload, "The countryside 🐈⬛ In love with my @miniuk I could drive for days, tunes on and fresh country air."
Natural Beauty
The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star flaunted her makeup-free beauty and bikini body during a sun-soaked beach getaway in January.
While sitting on what seemed to be a DIY swing, James put her chiseled midriff on full display in a black bikini. She also had her hair styled in messy waves, amping up her natural charm.
Summer Time!
During an August 2023 beach trip, James soaked up the sun in a black two-piece bikini and sunglasses. She reclined on the boat deck, striking a sultry pose that showed off her enviable figure.
"Days like this," she captioned the dreamy update.
Against the Light
"Week off," James captioned a May 2022 selfie in which she basked in the sun wearing a halter-style bikini top and multicolored bucket hat.
Special Moment
In November 2019, The Iron Claw actress shared a special encounter with a penguin during a sun-drenched vacation.
"We were having a moment," James, who was wearing a white off-the-shoulder crop top and a patterned bikini bottom, shared.
The Best View
James slipped into a black strapless bikini top and matching bottoms as she relaxed on a lounge chair, enjoying the view of the ocean in a September 2019 post. She accessorized with sunglasses, large hoop earrings and a scarf tied around her hair.
Yoga Time
During an August 2018 vacation, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society star left little to the imagination on a ledge of a balcony wearing nothing but a white towel.
Sun-Kissed Beauty
James posed in front of a stunning rock formation, wearing sunglasses, a black top and a baseball cap bearing the text, "THE FUTURE IS FEMALE."