Hot Pics! See Lily James' Steamiest Moments

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James is a Disney princess in her own right!

May 31 2025, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Getting Ready for Paris Fashion Week

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James shared a glimpse of her preparation for Paris Fashion Week.

Lily James has a way of radiating her timeless grace and beauty in every move she makes.

Ahead of Paris Fashion Week in March, the Cinderella actress uploaded a carousel of photos and videos to share a sneak peek of what she was up to in the City of Light.

"Paris so far 💋," she captioned the update.

In one clip, James flexed her incredible physique as she spritzed herself with perfume while only wearing a black strapless bra. She captured the daring moment before getting fully dressed for a Dior show.

Enjoying the Countryside

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James took a relaxing break in the countryside.

In March, James teased fans when she shared photos from her countryside trip, including a daring snap that showed her only wearing a towel while petting a cat on a bed.

She wrote alongside the upload, "The countryside 🐈‍⬛ In love with my @miniuk I could drive for days, tunes on and fresh country air."

Natural Beauty

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James went makeup-free while vacationing on a beach.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star flaunted her makeup-free beauty and bikini body during a sun-soaked beach getaway in January.

While sitting on what seemed to be a DIY swing, James put her chiseled midriff on full display in a black bikini. She also had her hair styled in messy waves, amping up her natural charm.

Summer Time!

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James flaunted her curves in the update.

During an August 2023 beach trip, James soaked up the sun in a black two-piece bikini and sunglasses. She reclined on the boat deck, striking a sultry pose that showed off her enviable figure.

"Days like this," she captioned the dreamy update.

Against the Light

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James relaxed during her time off.

MORE ON:
Lily James

"Week off," James captioned a May 2022 selfie in which she basked in the sun wearing a halter-style bikini top and multicolored bucket hat.

Special Moment

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

The photo showed a penguin swimming in the ocean.

In November 2019, The Iron Claw actress shared a special encounter with a penguin during a sun-drenched vacation.

"We were having a moment," James, who was wearing a white off-the-shoulder crop top and a patterned bikini bottom, shared.

The Best View

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James turned her back on the camera in the post.

James slipped into a black strapless bikini top and matching bottoms as she relaxed on a lounge chair, enjoying the view of the ocean in a September 2019 post. She accessorized with sunglasses, large hoop earrings and a scarf tied around her hair.

Yoga Time

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James wrapped herself in a white towel during the outing.

During an August 2018 vacation, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society star left little to the imagination on a ledge of a balcony wearing nothing but a white towel.

Sun-Kissed Beauty

lily james steamiest moments photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James shared the snap in July 2018.

James posed in front of a stunning rock formation, wearing sunglasses, a black top and a baseball cap bearing the text, "THE FUTURE IS FEMALE."

