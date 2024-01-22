Adele 'Was Blown Away' by Zac Efron's Performance in 'The Iron Claw': 'My Favorite Movie of the Year'

"So obviously there’s loads of great movies, but if you haven't seen it, Iron Claw was my favorite movie of the year," the star, 35, told the crowd. "I don’t know if many of you have seen it. It’s about a very famous American wrestling family."

The mom-of-one noted that Bradley Cooper's Maestro "was f------ phenomenal," adding, "they all were amazing."

She then gave a special shoutout to the High School Musical alum, gushing, "I was so blown away by Zac Efron in [The Iron Claw], and at the end I cried for two hours. So my favorite movie of the year is Iron Claw."