Adele 'Was Blown Away' by Zac Efron's Performance in 'The Iron Claw': 'My Favorite Movie of the Year'
Even Adele is a fan of heartthrob Zac Efron!
At one of the singer's Las Vegas concerts, she took a moment to share what she's been doing during her downtime: watching films.
"So obviously there’s loads of great movies, but if you haven't seen it, Iron Claw was my favorite movie of the year," the star, 35, told the crowd. "I don’t know if many of you have seen it. It’s about a very famous American wrestling family."
The mom-of-one noted that Bradley Cooper's Maestro "was f------ phenomenal," adding, "they all were amazing."
She then gave a special shoutout to the High School Musical alum, gushing, "I was so blown away by Zac Efron in [The Iron Claw], and at the end I cried for two hours. So my favorite movie of the year is Iron Claw."
The film's production company A24 shared a video of her words, prompting Efron, 36, to repost the clip on his Instagram Story on Sunday, January 21.
The actor has proudly dished on his new role in countless interviews, explaining that despite his fit physique, he still had to bulk up to portray Kevin Von Erich.
"This movie's a true story, and that man, Kevin Von Erich, he really motivated me to get in shape for this movie," he shared.
"The physicality he brought to the ring every single day was really unique," Efron continued. "It changed wrestling. I knew that was going to be the hardest [thing] for me to master and get right. So, I put everything I had into it."
"It was shocking at every point of the transformation," he said of embodying the wrestler. "I remember [costar] Harris [Dickinson] and I were walking out of hair and make-up, and it was like the first time we had to wear the full kit, and we were both thinking, 'What the h--- are we doing here, man? How did we get into this?'"
"But I think it ended up looking really good and we had a great crew helping us out with that," added Efron. "The hair and make-up team was epic."
The Hollywood hunk revealed that even Von Erich himself personally gave him his stamp of approval. "He told me he was happy with it last night, so I'm stoked!" he recalled in a November interview. "I cried a little bit, if I'm going to be completely honest."
Despite all of the hype surrounding Efron's performance, he didn't earn a Golden Globes nomination. Nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23.