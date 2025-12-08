Bikini-Clad Lily James Exposes Her Cleavage During Beach Vacation: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Mamma Mia, here she goes again! Lily James flaunted her cleavage while wearing a blue bikini in a spicy vacation snap on Monday, December 8. The starlet, 36, frequently displays her beach body on social media, including in her most recent snap by the ocean.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James spilled out of a tiny blue bikini.

James popped out of a periwinkle top with brown beads at the center, paired with a matching pinstripe button-down. Her hair was damp, as if she had just stepped out of the water, and she pouted her lips at the camera. “I’ve discovered the secret,” she captioned her Instagram Story. In the following slide, she posted a short clip strolling along the sand and ocean, writing, “Everyday.”

Inside Lily James' Recent Australia Vacation

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James showed some skin under the sun.

On November 19, James once again lounged at the beach in Australia. She published a selfie wearing a pink tank top as she sat on the sand, watching the ocean at night. Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, she stripped down to a red bikini as she lay face down, sunbathing on a boat. Her brunette locks fell at her sides in loose beach waves as she enjoyed time under the sun. Her trip was complete with a rainbow sighting, watching the sunset, chasing waterfalls and journaling at the beach. In one photo, she concealed her eyes from the sun in a black baseball cap with the words, "Never been better," etched in red letters. The movie star sported a gingham bikini as she enjoyed her relaxing adventure. “Up with the sun,” she wrote.

Who Is Lily James Dating?

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James recently vacationed in Australia.

The Cinderella alum’s recent vacations come amid dating rumors with her Swiped costar Pierson Fode. In September, they were spotted strolling through New York City’s Central Park. The duo stopped and sat on rocks together while sipping drinks and enjoying the sun. That same month, they were also photographed walking through Manhattan side by side. Fode portrayed James' love interest in Swiped, which was released on September 19 on Hulu. Neither star has confirmed the relationship. James previously dated actor Jack Fox in 2011 and Matt Smith from 2014 to 2019.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James is rumored to be dating Pierson Fode.