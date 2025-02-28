Lily James Flaunts Her Incredible Physique in Tight Bikini as She Shows Off Her Impressive Surfing Skills: Watch
Lily James is living her best life!
The Cinderella star took to Instagram with a montage of her latest beach getaway, giving fans a peek at her surfing skills and stunning beach looks. In the opening clip, she showed off her toned physique in a red one-piece while effortlessly riding the waves on her surfboard.
“🤍,” she captioned the post, tagging her surfing instructor, @miguel_wildlens.
She later switched it up, rocking a sleek black bikini while catching some waves. At one point, she stepped out in a plunging black bikini top and a bead choker, embracing a fresh-faced, makeup-free look as the ocean breeze tousled her hair.
James also posted a shot of herself lounging at a beach club in a green floral dress paired wth black sunglasses. Another sizzling snap featured her glowing in a pink G-string bikini.
The Mamma Mia! actress shared other fun moments, too. One clip showed her laughing with friends around a long dinner table, dressed in a sleek black tube dress, while another featured her cruising along the beach on a quad bike, taking in the breathtaking scenery and gorgeous sunsets.
In a playful twist, James even shared a quirky selfie in a bathroom towel while brushing her teeth — with a grasshopper chilling on her mirror.
Of course, her fans couldn’t get enough of her tropical adventure.
“Omg such a viiiibe! 😍,” one follower gushed.
“Omg hello surfer!! You look so cool 💕,” another raved.
“Absolute babe 🔥 I’m so impressed!!!!!!” a third added.
“Crushed the surfing!!!” a fourth cheered, while a fifth raved, “Woman is there anything you can’t do??? I’m speechless 🏄🏻♀️.”
James’ dreamy beach trip comes amid buzz about her love life. She recently sparked dating rumors with Glen Powell after they were spotted leaving a BAFTAs after-party together in London on February 15.
Both attended the Charles Finch & Chanel BAFTA Party at Loulou's in Mayfair, where Powell sweetly lent James his gray suit jacket as they walked to a car. The pair looked cozy, as they got into the backseat of their ride.
The two previously played lovers in the 2018 film The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.
Though James and her musician ex are officially done, and Powell has been single since his 2023 split from Gigi Paris, it’s all just friendly fun for the two and “any romance speculation is premature," a source dished.
“Though pals can sense there’s an attraction there, it’s nothing serious,” the source exclusively told Life & Style. “They’re just two friends having a good time with one another.”