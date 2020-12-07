Could all the controversy finally be coming to an end? Lily James is reportedly set to make her first public appearance after the now-infamous cheating scandal with Dominic West and put the ordeal behind her.

According to the Mirror, the 31-year-old will give a Christmas reading at Nordoff Robbins’ Christmas carol service next on Tuesday, December 15. The evening will be streamed online and hosted by Nile Rogers but is reportedly an event that West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald regularly attended.

Since images of James sharing a kiss with West during a romantic Italian getaway, James has been keeping a low-profile. The actress even pulled out of several interviews to promote Rebecca at the time. James also dropped out of interviews on the Today show and The Graham Norton Show. She made her first TV appearance with Jimmy Fallon, but the scandal was not brought up.

Meanwhile, West put on a defiant public display with his wife to try to put out the flames. Except, it later emerged that FitzGerald actually is considering leaving West after all.

James’ on-and-off-again relationship with Doctor Who actor Matt Smith was said to have ended just weeks before she was caught with West.

Before the alleged affair, James told the Guardian that she had known West for a long time as they previously starred in a Shakespeare play together a decade earlier. “He’s a brilliant Uncle Matthew, another mad sort of character,” she described West.

Shortly after their public kiss for the press FitzGerald flew home to Limerick, Ireland where she was reportedly having “crisis talks” with her family about the future of her marriage. However, West said that the trip home was work-related.

A source previously told OK! that James doesn’t want to be known as a “home-wrecker” for the rest of her career.

“It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen.”

“Lily doesn’t want Dominic to leave his wife and turn up at her doorstep with his suitcases. This whole thing is a mess and Lily doesn’t want it to drag on for another single minute.”

Another source previously told OK! that FitzGerald was “humiliated,” by the ordeal.

“Dominic has always been a very spontaneous, fun-loving guy who flies by the seat of his pants and is known for making impulsive decisions,” the insider explained. “His marriage to Catherine is a liberal one, but nobody has heard that they have an open arrangement.” Although monogamy isn’t “natural” to West, “The word is Dominic is kicking himself for getting carried away and swept up at the moment [with Lily].”

“He feels bad for putting his wife in a tough position and knows he has to mend his way.”