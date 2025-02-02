Inside Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue's Drama: How They Went From Friends to Bitter Rivals
Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue Were Initially Friends
Bonnie Blue first gained attention in 2023 when she and two other s-- workers visited universities in Australia to find barely legal men to sleep with for OnlyFans. She did the same thing during spring break with American students and at Freshers' Week in the U.K.
Speaking with Daily Mail, Blue shared information about her past relationship with Lily Phillips, stating: "Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world s-- record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers' content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record. And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it."
Blue added she helped Phillips with publicity since she "doesn't feel like people in the industry need to be jealous, there's multiple subscribers and plenty of space for everyone."
However, Phillips reportedly stabbed her in the back.
Bonnie Blue Accused Lily Phillips of Betraying Her
After they worked together on her Freshers' content, their friendship fizzled out when Blue made an "unexpected move."
"Then it wasn't until November, three months later, she then announced on her socials that she was doing the world record," Blue told the outlet. "Rivalry suggests competition and that I don't have. In terms of the world record, both me and Lily know it was my idea as l'd spoken to her about it."
Bonnie Blue Accused Lily Phillips of Stealing Her Idea
On November 5, 2024, Phillips uploaded a TikTok video confirming she was preparing to reach her 1,000 men goal by January 2025. She also expressed her desire to take on 300 men on December 15, 2024, which would be the "most amount of guys I've ever done."
"It's gonna be hard but in comparison to the 1,000, this should be light work," Phillips said in the clip.
To beat her "rival," Blue announced she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.
"I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?" Blue said in a now-deleted YouTube interview with documentary maker Josh Lee Spooner. "I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven't whatsoever. And I'm the first to take painkillers. The thing that feels the most sore is my legs."
On the other hand, Phillips expressed her desire to do an even more extreme stunt. She also made headlines for the obscene public s-- act she performed, leaving a hotel room and walking on the streets of London with male bodily fluids still covering her face.
Bonnie Blue Slammed Lily Phillips After the Documentary Release
After the documentary recorded Phillips crying after she bedded 101 men, Blue took her chance to take a swipe at her.
"Seeing someone cry after content is not nice, and not everyone is cut out for these circumstances, so I really wish her all the best," she said. "I'm not saying this is for everybody, nor is everyone hot enough to even do what I do, but this is something I thoroughly enjoy and I'm going to continue doing."
Bonnie Blue Canceled Her Interviews
Amid Blue and Phillips' rivalry, YouTuber and podcast host Adam22 accused Blue of being jealous.
"Bonnie canceled multiple podcast appearances in L.A. because we had Lily on first. Who knew g------- politics were so serious??" he tweeted.