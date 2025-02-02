Inside Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue's Drama: How They Went From Friends to Bitter Rivals

Bonnie Blue first gained attention in 2023 when she and two other s-- workers visited universities in Australia to find barely legal men to sleep with for OnlyFans. She did the same thing during spring break with American students and at Freshers' Week in the U.K.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Blue shared information about her past relationship with Lily Phillips, stating: "Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world s-- record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers' content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record. And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it."

Blue added she helped Phillips with publicity since she "doesn't feel like people in the industry need to be jealous, there's multiple subscribers and plenty of space for everyone."

However, Phillips reportedly stabbed her in the back.