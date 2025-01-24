NEWS Adult Film Star Lily Phillips 'Banned' by Airbnb After Using London Rental to Sleep With 101 Men in 14 Hours Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips is on a mission to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours.

Lily Phillips might need to try using Vrbo. The adult film star claimed she was no longer permitted to use Airbnb after using the vacation property rental app to book a two-bedroom place in London to sleep with 101 men in 24 hours.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram The adult film star recently slept with 101 men in 14 hours.

"Yah, I’m banned off Airbnb," the 23-year-old — who ended up accomplishing her goal within 14 hours — revealed during an appearance on the Wednesday, January 22, episode of Adam22 and his wife Lena the Plug's podcast, "Plug Talk." "It was really scary because they could f------ sue me, but fingers crossed," Phillips admitted. "If they sue me, I'll just buy it off them and make it, like, a tourist attraction."

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips was stopped by U.S. border control after they learned of her upcoming plan.

The OnlyFans model's challenge wound up being the subject of the YouTube documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day. After the video was a success, Phillips set out higher expectations for herself, this time going on a mission to have intercourse with 1,000 men in 24 hours after her former friend and adult film rival Bonnie Blue set an alleged world record of sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips claimed she was 'banned' by Airbnb after using their rental to film her first challenge.

"I was meant to do it here," she explained to the podcast co-hosts, whom she ended up filming a threesome with after recording their episode. "But I got a lot of advice that you will be deported if you do it here." Plus, Phillips revealed during a recent appearance on the "Raw Talk" podcast that she was "stopped at the border" upon landing in Las Vegas after officers heard about her plans.

"That was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'we heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys,'" she shared. "I don't think they quite recognize[d] me but my stage name is the exact same as my p--- name so it's, like, I guess you can just like search it up and s--- like that." While Phillips' career is certainly unique, the adult film entertainer remains "quite work driven" and doesn't typically find herself bothered by what people think.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips said her parents are supportive of her adult film career.

"It only needs to make sense to me and not anyone else," Phillips declared while on the "Plug Talk" podcast, noting her success has started to skyrocket recently. "Last month, I probably did about 10 times as much as I had done the month before maybe," she explained. "I feel like at some point it will maybe start to come down. …There will be peaks and dips."