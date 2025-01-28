Lily Phillips Reveals She Slept With 10 Men at Once as a 'Hobby' Before OnlyFans Career: 'I've Always Been a Massive W----'

Lily Phillips said s-- was a 'hobby' before 'it was work.'

The adult film star — who went viral for sleeping with 101 men in 14 hours — revealed her passion for intercourse dates back long before her sexual acts resulted in a paycheck.

The adult film star once slept with 10 people at once for fun.

"So I've always been a massive w----," Phillips, 23, admitted during a recent appearance on the "Plug Talk" podcast. "I started when I was at university and I was doing all this stuff off-camera anyway."

"Like, this was a hobby before it was work," she explained, noting how she eventually decided to make money out of her crazy everyday experiences in the bedroom.