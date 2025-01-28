Lily Phillips Reveals She Slept With 10 Men at Once as a 'Hobby' Before OnlyFans Career: 'I've Always Been a Massive W----'
Lily Phillips was born horny!
The adult film star — who went viral for sleeping with 101 men in 14 hours — revealed her passion for intercourse dates back long before her sexual acts resulted in a paycheck.
"So I've always been a massive w----," Phillips, 23, admitted during a recent appearance on the "Plug Talk" podcast. "I started when I was at university and I was doing all this stuff off-camera anyway."
"Like, this was a hobby before it was work," she explained, noting how she eventually decided to make money out of her crazy everyday experiences in the bedroom.
Phillips proceeded to make a shocking confession after the podcast's co-host Adam22 asked if she had ever slept with more than one person at once before entering the adult entertainment industry.
"Only like 10 or something like that," she declared before getting asked whether she would organize the large group intimacy.
"It would just happen out the blue," Phillips answered, prompting Adam22's wife, co-host and fellow adult film star, Lena "The Plug" Nersesian, to note: "Wow, you're really built differently."
During her interview, Phillips — who filmed a threesome with Adam22 and his wife for OnlyFans after the podcast — also discussed how she was stopped by border control in Las Vegas after officers heard of her plans to film herself sleeping with 1,000 men in one day.
The raunchy model said border control agents "were asking if I was a prostitute," to which she joked: "Depends who’s asking."
"I was very much, like, 'Yeah, I sleep with all these guys, but they don't pay a penny, so it's not technically prostitution,'" Phillips — who has earned millions on OnlyFans — pointed out.
The encounter made the social media star re-think her plans of filming her sleeping with 1,000 men in one day mission in America.
"I was meant to do it here, but I got a lot of advice that you will be deported if you do it here," she said.
Phillips was eventually able to enter the U.S., however, she is no longer allowed to use Airbnb after renting from the hospitality app to film her I Slept With 101 Men in One Day documentary at a two-bedroom London flat.
"Yah, I’m banned off Airbnb," she shared on the "Plug Talk" podcast. "It was really scary because they could f------ sue me, but fingers crossed. If they sue me, I'll just buy it off them and make it, like, a tourist attraction."