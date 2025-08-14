Lily Phillips Exposed for Racy Videos Made Before Her OnlyFans Career: Watch
OnlyFans wasn’t the first platform adult film star Lily Phillips shared her racy content. In old videos posted on her many TikTok accounts, Phillips flaunted her assets in barely-there outfits while captioning her posts with scandalous comments.
“Wait to see it from the back,” the X-rated actress captioned a video of herself wearing a black miniskirt and matching crop top.
“Me or the pub?” she asked her followers alongside a clip of herself changing her outfit from a towel to a schoolgirl uniform.
The Evolution of Lily Phillips' Appearance
Phillips also looked much different compared to her current appearance. At the time of the videos, the adult film star had blonde hair and applied quite a bit of makeup to her face. Whereas now, Phillips has brunette locks and opts for a more natural look.
Phillips’ suggestive TikTok videos are from roughly five years ago when she was attending the University of Sheffield in England.
Lily Phillips 'Slept Around' Instead of Attending College Classes
Instead of going to her lectures, Phillips said in a December 2024 interview that she began “sleeping around” as a result of Covid-19 shutting down in-person classes.
“I was sort of selling s-- to guys on my nights out without making any money, so I thought I might as well charge for it,” she added. “I was at university and already being such a ‘sluzza,’ so I thought, ‘Why don’t I try OnlyFans and make a bit of money on the side?’”
How Many Men Has Lily Phillips Slept With?
Although she became well known on OnlyFans in 2024 after sleeping with 101 men in one day in October of that year, the adult film star launched her OnlyFans account in 2020 — around the same time she promoted herself on TikTok.
As OK! reported, Phillips recently went on the “Whatever” podcast, where she made a contradicting statement about the number of men she has had intercourse with.
“It’s definitely triple digits, but like I said, I don’t care, so I don’t count,” she said before joking that it’s a “part-time job keeping track of that.”
Lily Phillips Has Slept With More Men Outside of Her Career as a S-- Worker
The OnlyFans star’s recollection of how many people she’s slept with didn’t add up, though, when taking into account the 1,113 men she bedded in 12 hours in June.
Phillips also claimed to have had s-- with more men outside of her career as a s-- worker compared to how many she’s slept with as an adult film star. “I've probably slept with a lot more civilians [than for work]… I’m gonna guess it’s between 150 and 220,” she confessed.