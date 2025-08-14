or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lily Phillips
OK LogoNEWS

Lily Phillips Exposed for Racy Videos Made Before Her OnlyFans Career: Watch

photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram;@lilyphillipsx2/TikTok

Lily Phillips has always been in the game!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans wasn’t the first platform adult film star Lily Phillips shared her racy content. In old videos posted on her many TikTok accounts, Phillips flaunted her assets in barely-there outfits while captioning her posts with scandalous comments.

“Wait to see it from the back,” the X-rated actress captioned a video of herself wearing a black miniskirt and matching crop top.

“Me or the pub?” she asked her followers alongside a clip of herself changing her outfit from a towel to a schoolgirl uniform.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lilyphillipsx2/TikTok

The OnlyFans star began her online career by posting racy content to TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

The Evolution of Lily Phillips' Appearance

photo of Lily Phillips launched her OnlyFans account while attending the University of Sheffield
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips launched her OnlyFans account while attending the University of Sheffield.

Phillips also looked much different compared to her current appearance. At the time of the videos, the adult film star had blonde hair and applied quite a bit of makeup to her face. Whereas now, Phillips has brunette locks and opts for a more natural look.

Phillips’ suggestive TikTok videos are from roughly five years ago when she was attending the University of Sheffield in England.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lilyphillipsx2/TikTok

The adult film star said she 'slept around' instead of attending her college classes.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Phillips 'Slept Around' Instead of Attending College Classes

photo of Lily Phillips referred to herself as a 'sluzza' for sleeping with many men
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips referred to herself as a 'sluzza' for sleeping with many men.

MORE ON:
Lily Phillips

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Instead of going to her lectures, Phillips said in a December 2024 interview that she began “sleeping around” as a result of Covid-19 shutting down in-person classes.

“I was sort of selling s-- to guys on my nights out without making any money, so I thought I might as well charge for it,” she added. “I was at university and already being such a ‘sluzza,’ so I thought, ‘Why don’t I try OnlyFans and make a bit of money on the side?’”

Article continues below advertisement

How Many Men Has Lily Phillips Slept With?

photo of The OnlyFans star slept with 101 men in one day in October 2024
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

The OnlyFans star slept with 101 men in one day in October 2024.

Although she became well known on OnlyFans in 2024 after sleeping with 101 men in one day in October of that year, the adult film star launched her OnlyFans account in 2020 — around the same time she promoted herself on TikTok.

As OK! reported, Phillips recently went on the “Whatever” podcast, where she made a contradicting statement about the number of men she has had intercourse with.

“It’s definitely triple digits, but like I said, I don’t care, so I don’t count,” she said before joking that it’s a “part-time job keeping track of that.”

Lily Phillips Has Slept With More Men Outside of Her Career as a S-- Worker

photo of Lily Phillips slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours in June
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours in June.

The OnlyFans star’s recollection of how many people she’s slept with didn’t add up, though, when taking into account the 1,113 men she bedded in 12 hours in June.

Phillips also claimed to have had s-- with more men outside of her career as a s-- worker compared to how many she’s slept with as an adult film star. “I've probably slept with a lot more civilians [than for work]… I’m gonna guess it’s between 150 and 220,” she confessed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.