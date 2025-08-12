NEWS Lily Phillips Confuses Fans as She Claims Her Body Count Is in the 'Triple Digits' After Sleeping With 1,113 Men in 12 Hours Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips reportedly broke a world record this summer by sleeping with 1,113 men. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 12 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Lily Phillips' fans believe the OnlyFans model's body count is much higher than she's letting on. The adult film star recently appeared on the "Whatever" podcast, where she was asked to reveal the total number of people she's slept with. "It’s definitely triple digits but like I said I don’t care so I don't count," Phillips declared, joking it's a "part time job keeping track of that."

Lily Phillips Revels Her Body Count

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram The adult film star claimed she's only slept with 150-220 people outside of work.

Phillips was then questioned whether she's had intercourse with more people for business or pleasure. "I've probably slept with a lot more civilians [than for work]," she surprisingly confessed before estimating the number of sexual partners she's had outside of her career as a s-- worker. "I'm gonna guess it’s between 150 and 220," she concluded.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips is best known for her wild s-- stunts.

After a clip of Phillips' response went viral on social media, many fans were left confused by how her body count was only in the "triple digits" when she went viral earlier this year for sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours. "Didn't she do a video with 1,000 men recently?" one person wondered, while another snubbed, "Why is she lying?" As social media users remained skeptical of Phillips' answer, X's AI robot Grok clarified: "Lily Phillips revealed on the 'Whatever' podcast that her 'real' body count (likely personal, excluding work) is between 150 and 220, definitely triple digits, but she doesn't track exactly. Including professional encounters like her 1,113-man record, it's over 1,600 based on reports."

Inside Lily Phillips' Record-Breaking Stunt

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips recently slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours.

Phillips previously revealed what her professional body count was during an appearance on "The Twins" podcast earlier this year, however, this total was upped by more than 1,000 after her recent record-breaking stunt at the end of June. "Maybe between 500 and 1,000. You know, not that much," she said in March. "A lot of the guy performers, you reuse them so you’re not always f------ different guys." Phillips' work total of guys she slept with is definitely much higher after she broke Bonnie Blue's world record of sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips said she felt 'achy' after her 1,113-person stunt.