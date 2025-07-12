Lily Philipps Reveals the Shocking Aftermath of Sleeping With 1,113 Men in 1 Day in Graphic Videos
OnlyFans star Lily Philipps, 23, revealed the aftermath of bedding 1,113 men in 12 hours, leaving viewers stunned by the graphic content.
In a TikTok video shared to a fan account, a recording of the floor of the room where she held her event in June was put on display. Included in the grim evidence were countless used condoms, condom wrappers, lingerie, a bouquet of flowers, white high heels, bottled water and body oil.
Lily Philipps Dethrones Bonnie Blue
The scene was so revolting, you could nearly smell the scandal through the camera. One viewer was so disgusted that they called the OnlyFans model “foul” for her filthy display.
Phillips’ record-breaking s-- challenge knocked adult entertainer Bonnie Blue, who slept with 1,057 suitors in six hours, out of the number-one spot for having s-- with as many men as possible in one day.
Lily Philipps Reveals She Didn't Bathe During S-- Challenge
In a YouTube vlog about Philipps’ rendezvous, she explained how the event was a “free for all” after alerting her fans via Telegram group chat about where and when the challenge would be held.
Despite sleeping with hundreds of men in a matter of hours, the X-rated actress said she barely came up for air, not even to clean herself off. “Some of you will be surprised to find out that yes, I actually took no showers in between men. Not even a baby wipe shower,” she revealed.
Lily Philipps Was Stopped at the American Border
The location of her soirée has not been publicly revealed; however, she noted how the American border nearly ruined her plan to dethrone Blue from her title.
“I actually got told at the American border that they were gonna ban me from America if I was going there to sleep with 1,000 plus guys,” she explained. “I didn’t realize sleeping with someone was illegal, but OK.”
How Lily Philipps Began Her S-- Work
As OK! reported in May, Philipps dished to a news outlet about how she got started in the adult film industry and said she believes her s-- work is comparable to “art,” and the world deserves to see it.
“I had just got to that point where I felt so comfortable with s-- and with my body that I thought, why not? I personally don’t see s-- as a scary, intimate thing to share,” she stated. “It was just something that I basically thought was like art that I wanted to share with people.”