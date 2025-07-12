or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lily Phillips
OK LogoNEWS

Lily Philipps Reveals the Shocking Aftermath of Sleeping With 1,113 Men in 1 Day in Graphic Videos

photo of Lily Philipps
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram;@phillipslilydaily/TikTok

The adult film star knows how to get down and dirty!

By:

July 12 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans star Lily Philipps, 23, revealed the aftermath of bedding 1,113 men in 12 hours, leaving viewers stunned by the graphic content.

In a TikTok video shared to a fan account, a recording of the floor of the room where she held her event in June was put on display. Included in the grim evidence were countless used condoms, condom wrappers, lingerie, a bouquet of flowers, white high heels, bottled water and body oil.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Philipps Dethrones Bonnie Blue

lily philipps aftermath sleeping men in day graphic video
Source: @phillipslilydaily/TikTok

The OnlyFans star slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours in June.

The scene was so revolting, you could nearly smell the scandal through the camera. One viewer was so disgusted that they called the OnlyFans model “foul” for her filthy display.

Phillips’ record-breaking s-- challenge knocked adult entertainer Bonnie Blue, who slept with 1,057 suitors in six hours, out of the number-one spot for having s-- with as many men as possible in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Philipps Reveals She Didn't Bathe During S-- Challenge

lily philipps aftermath sleeping men day graphic videos
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Philipps described her s-- challenge as a 'free for all.'

In a YouTube vlog about Philipps’ rendezvous, she explained how the event was a “free for all” after alerting her fans via Telegram group chat about where and when the challenge would be held.

Despite sleeping with hundreds of men in a matter of hours, the X-rated actress said she barely came up for air, not even to clean herself off. “Some of you will be surprised to find out that yes, I actually took no showers in between men. Not even a baby wipe shower,” she revealed.

MORE ON:
Lily Phillips

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Philipps Was Stopped at the American Border

lily philipps aftermath sleeping men day graphic video
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Philipps dethroned Bonnie Blue for her title of sleeping with the most amount of men in one day.

The location of her soirée has not been publicly revealed; however, she noted how the American border nearly ruined her plan to dethrone Blue from her title.

“I actually got told at the American border that they were gonna ban me from America if I was going there to sleep with 1,000 plus guys,” she explained. “I didn’t realize sleeping with someone was illegal, but OK.”

How Lily Philipps Began Her S-- Work

lily philipps aftermath sleeping men in day graphic
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

The adult entertainer recently compared her s-- videos to 'art.'

As OK! reported in May, Philipps dished to a news outlet about how she got started in the adult film industry and said she believes her s-- work is comparable to “art,” and the world deserves to see it.

“I had just got to that point where I felt so comfortable with s-- and with my body that I thought, why not? I personally don’t see s-- as a scary, intimate thing to share,” she stated. “It was just something that I basically thought was like art that I wanted to share with people.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.