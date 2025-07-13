Lily Phillips Reveals the 'Conveyor Belt System' That Allowed Her to Sleep With 1,113 Men in 12 Hours
Adult content creator Lily Phillips has been dishing on all of the details for her s-- challenge, where she slept with 1,113 men in a shocking 12 hours.
In a video shared to a fan account on Instagram, Phillips, who works on both OnlyFans and Fansly, explained how the June event was so hectic that men were coming in and out in a matter of minutes.
“We had quite a conveyor belt system,” she said. “I’ve done enough of these events now to know what works and what doesn’t and how to get the guys through as quick as possible.”
'It Was Pump, Pump, Out the Door... Next Guy'
“It was pump, pump, out the door, next guy. It was very snappy because I knew if I was going to do this, it had to be in, out, in, out,” she continued before admitting she received “strongly worded email complaints” about how “rushed” the men felt.
Despite the kickback, Phillips said she was mostly given “overwhelmingly positive” feedback from the men who showed up for the record-breaking s-- challenge.
Lily Phillips Admits She Didn't Bathe During S-- Event
She also explained the logistics of how the suitors were approved to sleep with her, saying they first needed their IDs checked by security. Each man then had to fill out a Fansly form before her staff took their photos and sent them up the stairs for their turn.
Once the guys were cleared, Phillips said, “They’d come in, get undressed, get themselves ready, if you know what I mean.”
The 23-year-old even revealed how she was so busy trying to get to as many men as possible that she had no time for bathing. “Some of you will be surprised to find out that yes, I actually took no showers in between men. Not even a baby wipe shower,” she said.
'I Just Had Blinkers On'
In a YouTube vlog about the event, Phillips explained how she made it through the day, which lasted from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
“I just was like, had blinkers on, and was just trying to be so efficient with it,” she shared. “Because I just knew if I wasn’t efficient, it wasn’t gonna get done and then I’d have to, like, try and do it another day.”
Graphic Aftermath of Lily Phillips' S-- Challenge
As OK! previously reported, the aftermath of the adult entertainer’s s-- event was an unforgettable scene. In a video shared online, the floor of the room showed a mattress on the floor surrounded by used condoms and their wrappers, body oil, high heels, lingerie, bottled water and a bouquet of flowers.