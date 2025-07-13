Lily Phillips Reveals the 'Conveyor Belt System' That Allowed Her to Sleep With 1,113 Men in 12 Hours

Adult content creator Lily Phillips has been dishing on all of the details for her s-- challenge, where she slept with 1,113 men in a shocking 12 hours.

In a video shared to a fan account on Instagram, Phillips, who works on both OnlyFans and Fansly, explained how the June event was so hectic that men were coming in and out in a matter of minutes.

“We had quite a conveyor belt system,” she said. “I’ve done enough of these events now to know what works and what doesn’t and how to get the guys through as quick as possible.”