Adult Film Star Lily Phillips Stopped by Border Control in Las Vegas Amid Her Mission to Sleep With 1,000 Men in 1 Day
Lily Phillips won't be sleeping with 1,000 men in one day in America, it seems.
The adult film star, 23, revealed during an appearance on the Tuesday, January 21, episode of Bradley Martyn's "Raw Talk" podcast that she was recently questioned by border control after flying into Las Vegas amid her new intercourse goal.
Phillips previously rented a two-bedroom Airbnb in London to accomplish her first mission of sleeping with 101 men in 14 hours. The OnlyFans model had planned to film her advanced goal in the United States, however, she had to rethink the location due to fears of deportation.
"I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'we heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys,'" Phillips recalled, claiming officers brought up her PornHub profile. "I don't think they quite recognize[d] me but my stage name is the exact same as my p--- name so it's, like, I guess you can just like search it up and s--- like that."
Clarifying Lily Phillips isn't her real name, the explicit content creator explained: "I guess they might have, like, a database or something that they search up or something like that 'cause they were like, 'What do you do for work?'"
After Martyn asked whether border control knew what Phillips was en route to do, she noted, "I don't know, well, that's what they pulled me up for but I was like, it's not illegal to have s-- with a thousand guys."
"No, it's just insane, it's insane," Martyn admitted.
Phillips also recently shed light on problems she's ran into throughout her crazy plan to sleep with 1,000 men during an appearance on Adam22 and his wife, Lena the Plug's "Plug Talk" podcast.
"I was meant to do it here [America], but I got quite a lot of advice saying, 'you will be deported if you do it here,'" she revealed to the married co-hosts — who are also adult film entertainers and ended up having a threesome with Phillips after recording the podcast.
Phillips claimed border control asked if she "was a prostitute and stuff like that."
The 23-year-old's shocking goal has caused controversy between her and her former friend Bonnie Blue — who accused Phillips of stealing her idea after she accomplished sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
According to Adam22, Bonnie canceled "multiple podcast appearances in L.A." — including his and Lena's "Plug Talk" show since they "had Lily on first."
"Who knew g------- politics were so serious??" he joked before promoting his OnlyFans account. "Check out me and my wife banging Lily Phillips for $5 (and all our other episodes) now."