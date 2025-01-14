OnlyFans' Bonnie Blue's Shocking Confession: Star Claims She Broke World Record by Having S-- With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue claimed she broke a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

"Over 1000 men in a day!" Bonnie wrote in the caption of her January 12 post. "Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands."

"Just feels like I've had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I've had," she explained. "I think if it had continued how it did for the first sort of three, four hours, I would have struggled."

The 25-year-old then shared her thoughts on the experience.

Blue surpassed the previous record set by adult film star Lisa Sparks , who slept with 919 men in one day back in 2004.

"So it started off — I'll give you a bit of an overview — g--- b----- after g--- b----- to start with," Blue shared. "The room was absolutely full. Then we did groups of five, like, one after the other of fives."

In a TikTok video, Blue gave fans a peek into her record-breaking day.

"One person would watch whilst I was with somebody," she continued. "And then it would literally just be like a rotating circle."

Her goal was to hit 1,000 men, but she ended up with 1,057, meaning she spent less than one minute with each person.

"As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day,” they said.

The model’s PR confirmed the number in a statement released via Fabulous Online .

Of course, many fans had plenty to say about Blue’s announcement.

“What are we actually celebrating 😂,” one fan wondered.

“I can't even comprehend the mental and physical stamina required for this. Are you sure you're not a robot? 🤔,” another fan inquired.

“Poor, dead eyes. Hope you are okay girl,” a third expressed their concern.

“Power level over 1000🔥,” a fourth commented.