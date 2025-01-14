OnlyFans' Bonnie Blue's Shocking Confession: Star Claims She Broke World Record by Having S-- With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours
"Over 1000 men in a day!" Bonnie wrote in the caption of her January 12 post. "Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands."
The 25-year-old then shared her thoughts on the experience.
"Just feels like I've had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I've had," she explained. "I think if it had continued how it did for the first sort of three, four hours, I would have struggled."
Blue surpassed the previous record set by adult film star Lisa Sparks, who slept with 919 men in one day back in 2004.
In a TikTok video, Blue gave fans a peek into her record-breaking day.
"So it started off — I'll give you a bit of an overview — g--- b----- after g--- b----- to start with," Blue shared. "The room was absolutely full. Then we did groups of five, like, one after the other of fives."
"One person would watch whilst I was with somebody," she continued. "And then it would literally just be like a rotating circle."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her goal was to hit 1,000 men, but she ended up with 1,057, meaning she spent less than one minute with each person.
The model’s PR confirmed the number in a statement released via Fabulous Online.
"As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day,” they said.
Of course, many fans had plenty to say about Blue’s announcement.
“What are we actually celebrating 😂,” one fan wondered.
“I can't even comprehend the mental and physical stamina required for this. Are you sure you're not a robot? 🤔,” another fan inquired.
“Poor, dead eyes. Hope you are okay girl,” a third expressed their concern.
“Power level over 1000🔥,” a fourth commented.
The s-- marathon follows the blonde beauty's admission that she earns £600,000 a month on OnlyFans and uses the platform to create a “better life.”
“I used to work an office job, 9 to 5, sit in rush hour, get given 20 days annual leave, and for a while, I'd accepted that,” she told GB News. “I was like ‘OK, this is what life is, this is as good as it can get.’”
“And then you know when you start looking back on life, thinking, am I gonna get, you know, when I'm in a care home, and think, wow, I should have done something more, I shouldn't have cared about people's judgment,” she continued. “So I thought, no, I wanna change that. I don't wanna be scared about what people are gonna think about me.”
Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, explained how she got into the industry.
“I started camming online, just interacting with men over a webcam,” she said. “I had a lot of fun. I enjoyed the interaction, it boosted my confidence and I enjoyed pleasuring them and I enjoyed having pleasure myself as well.”
“So then it quickly escalated to OnlyFans, because in my eyes, if I was making content anyway to put on this website, I thought I might as well use a more established website like OnlyFans,” Blue added.