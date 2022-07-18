The cast is dressed in burlesque outfits that give Chicago vibes as the trailer unfolds a dark plot waiting to be fully unraveled.The Idol is the latest venture between HBO and Levinson.

If the teaser gives anything away, it’s that Euphoria fans can expect similar jaw-dropping scenes and anxiety-inducing dialog between twisted characters.

Co-created by Levinson, The Weeknd and his music producer, Reza Fahim, the drama series takes a personal angle, as it is set in the music industry. Depp stars as a rising pop sensation who is charmed by a self-help guru, played by The Weeknd. However, the 23-year-old soon learns that the guru has his hand in a much more sinister and veiled part of the industry.