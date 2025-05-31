Lindsay Arnold Has Learned It's 'OK' to Not Be a 'Perfect' Mom
Lindsay Arnold opened up about the unfiltered reality of being a mom in a candid new interview.
"I think, as women, we put so much pressure on ourselves to create perfection in our lives," the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, revealed.
Since welcoming her adorable daughters, Sage Jill Cusick and June Cusick with husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, Lindsay has openly shared the joys and challenges of being a first-time mom.
From navigating sleepless nights to celebrating sweet milestones, Lindsay's social media has become a heartwarming scrapbook of her motherhood journey. Fans have loved seeing little Sage grow, witnessing precious mother-daughter moments and getting a glimpse into the realities of raising a child.
While she stepped away from full-time duties on DWTS to focus on her family, Lindsay's passion for dance and her new role as a mom often intertwine in her posts, showing a beautiful blend of her two greatest loves. It's clear that while the mirrorball trophy was a prized possession, her daughters steal the show.
She also emphasized the importance of self-compassion amid the chaos of family life.
- Jennifer Garner Stopped Having Mom Guilt After Listening to Her Own Mother's Advice
- Jenna Dewan Says She 'Leaned Into the Discomfort and Discovered the Strength I Didn't Know I Had' After Finalizing Channing Tatum Divorce: 'Fresh Start'
- Lindsay Arnold Says She's 'Obsessed' With Her Daughters Sage and June But Admits Motherhood Can Be 'Messy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
But it's not all about the hustle. In her own unique way, Lindsay has found a remedy for the stress.
"One of my favorite things that I kind of do for myself is, on a crazy day where maybe I didn't get all the things done that I needed to, or just things were hectic, I'll hop in bed and say, 'You know what? It's OK, because we can try again tomorrow.' And that's the truth," she said.
At the end of the day, Lindsay insisted that the true essence of motherhood shines through in the simplest moments. "Your kids are going to be there and love you no matter what," she noted. "They just want to feel loved. And so, I think just understanding that it's OK not to be perfect all the time is something that I've really learned from becoming a mom."
Lindsay also shared similar sentiments with OK!, noting she's bonded with her little ones over the years.
"I'm obsessed with my daughter. One of the funniest things ever is when people are like 'I think she's so cute.' I'm like, 'I totally agree!'" she gushed.
"[Sage] doesn't really understand all of that, so to me it just means a lot to document these special moments of my life. I'm so excited to look back on all these fun videos and memories that we've been able to make together," Arnold added.