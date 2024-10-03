Home > Exclusives > Dancing With the Stars EXCLUSIVE 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Rylee Arnold Is 'Going for' the Mirrorball Trophy This Season With 'Best' Partner Stephen Nedoroscik Source: @ryleearnold1/Instagram Rylee Arnold came to win!

Rylee Arnold wants that mirrorball trophy! The 19-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro exclusively opens up to OK! about all the emotions she's felt since returning for her second season as a professional dancer on the hit competition series while promoting her partnership with Almay.

Source: MEGA The professional dancer recently returned for her second season of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Arnold made her DWTS debut on Season 32 of the ABC reality show last year, though she and her partner Harry Jowsey were eliminated during "Taylor Swift week" with only two weeks left to go. The media personality wouldn't say she has a "different mindset" this time around, however, she's definitely "more confident in [her] abilities" and certainly has "winning on [her] mind."

Source: ABC Rylee Arnold was paired with Stephen Nedoroscik for Season 33 of 'DWTS.'

"So, I would say the Mirrorball trophy is what I’m really going for this season!" she declares — and her Season 33 partner, Stephen Nedoroscik, 25, might be able to held her fulfill her dreams, as he is "the best!" according to Arnold. "I can’t even explain how incredible the past month has been," the blonde beauty gushes. "[Stephen] is the hardest worker and gives 100 percent each rehearsal and show. He has no dance experience but has been able to take what I give him each week and execute. I’ve been having a blast choreographing this season and pushing myself to do incredible routines."

Source: @ryleearnold1/Instagram Rylee Arnold says Stephen Nedoroscik is the 'hardest worker.'

It helps Arnold feels "more confident since it's [her] second season." "I know how everything works and the ins and outs, which is nice. Last season was incredible in so many ways and I already feel like I’ve grown so much since last year," Arnold notes. "Going into this season I didn’t feel as stressed since I know how the show works from the inside! I still feel new and know I haven’t been here long, but I feel much more confident in myself this season."

Source: MEGA The dancer and Olympian hope to win the Mirrorball trophy at the end of the season.

Looking ahead at what's to come for the remainder of Season 33, Arnold says she's "pushing myself to choreograph incredible dances," as she admits: "I’ve been having so much fun with our routines." Rylee isn't the first Arnold sister to be a pro on Dancing With the Stars.

The teenager's older sister Lindsay Arnold, 30, was a professional dancer on the series for nearly a decade. As for what it's been like for Rylee to take a walk — or perhaps a waltz — in her sibling's shoes, the young influencer confesses: "Imposter syndrome is so real!"

Source: MEGA Rylee Arnold said she 'doesn't feel as stressed' returning for her second season of 'DWTS.'

"I feel it less this season than last. Of course, I’m human and there are days where some comments get to me, but I’ve learned to tune it out and just put my phone away when someone makes a comment about my abilities," she explains. "I try to remind myself that I’m here for a reason and have worked so hard to get to this point! On the flip side, if someone compares me to Lindsay I take it as a compliment as she is so incredibly talented and I strive to be like her in so many ways!" When it comes to maintaining some much-needed self care when away from the dance studio and ballroom, Rylee has Almay to rely on, as the brand helps keep her skin glowing and radiant all season long.

