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Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror 'Always Felt' She Was 'Guilty' From Day One: 'Never Said Anything About Reasonable Doubt'

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Source: AP

The lone holdout juror has finally spoken out after the case was declared a mistrial earlier this month.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

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The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case admitted he believed she was guilty of killing her three children from the moment she walked into the courtroom.

The male juror, identified only as Michael, spoke with Fugitive TV's Ray Marcel in his first interview since the murder case was declared a mistrial on September 4.

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Source: Fugitive TV/YouTube

Ray Marcel claimed that he spoke with the lone juror in the Lindsay Clancy case.

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The Holdout Juror in the Lindsay Clancy Case Finally Speaks Out

Photo of Lindsay Clancy's murder case was declared a mistrial on September 4.
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy's murder case was declared a mistrial on September 4.

The Fugitive TV host claimed he spoke with Michael on the phone for an hour, but out of precaution against the threats the juror was currently facing, he wouldn't be on camera.

Marcel recalled the conversation with NewNation's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday, September 16, saying Michael suggested he believed Clancy was guilty since the beginning of the trial.

"He felt that she was sane when she did it. And that's exactly what he told me," Marcel relayed to Cuomo.

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Holdout Juror 'Always Felt' Lindsay Clancy Was Guilty

Photo of Lindsay Clancy confessed to fatally strangling her three children in January 2023.
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy confessed to fatally strangling her three children in January 2023.

Marcel claimed that Michael said from day one he "always felt that she was guilty, and he never displayed or said anything about reasonable doubt."

This directly conflicts earlier reports where jury foreperson Roni Carlson told NBC10 Boston on September 9 that the lone holdout "admitted he had reasonable doubt" that Clancy was not criminally responsible for the crime.

"I started filling out the forms," Carlson recalled. "I was so excited… And then he said, ‘But I’m still not gonna say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.'"

Days later, NBC10 Boston reported that the holdout juror had a history of domestic violence allegations and an active restraining order against him.

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Lindsay Clancy Pleaded Not Guilty

Photo of Lindsay Clancy claimed she was experiencing a severe postpartum psychiatric episode at the time of the brutal slayings.
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy claimed she was experiencing a severe postpartum psychiatric episode at the time of the brutal slayings.

As OK! previously reported, Clancy was charged with first-degree murder after confessing to the fatal strangling of her three young children in January 2023.

Clancy, who was left paralyzed in a suicide attempt following the slayings, pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, which is essentially an insanity defense.

The former nurse claimed she was experiencing a severe postpartum psychiatric episode at the time, providing medical logs that proved she was prescribed a heavy "cocktail" of up to 13 different medications in the four months before the murders.

The Holdout Juror Has Divided the Nation

Photo of Court records show the holdout juror faced a 2021 arrest and a later restraining order involving his family.
Source: AP

Court records showed the holdout juror faced a 2021 arrest and a restraining order involving his family.

After a six-week trial and days of deliberation, the case ended in a mistrial after the jury – which consisted of nine women and three men – failed to reach a unanimous decision, with 11 of the 12 jurors reportedly agreeing not to convict Clancy, per The New York Times.

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