TRUE CRIME NEWS Judge Says Jurors' Privacy Risk Leads to Indefinite Sealing of Names in Lindsay Clancy Trial After Accusations Emerge Source: AP Judge William Sullivan ruled on Friday that the names of the jury members in the Lindsay Clancy trial would be sealed indefinitely. OK! Staff Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:13 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Judge William Sullivan ruled that the names of the jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial will be indefinitely sealed to protect their privacy amid safety concerns. Per the Daily Mail, the order was filed last Friday, September 11. The judge cited an incident in which a person was arrested while trying to video-record the jurors who were leaving the Plymouth Superior Court.

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Judge William Sullivan Ordered Jury Names to be Indefinitely Sealed in Lindsay Clancy Trial

Source: AP Judge William Sullivan stated that 'at least one juror has requested' for their names to be indefinitely sealed.

“There have been identifications of jurors and their personal information without their permission, through other sources,” Sullivan said during the ruling. “At least one juror has requested that the order be extended indefinitely,” he added. “Based on the circumstances of this trial and the fact that the case continues to receive daily, divisive attention in Massachusetts and beyond, the Court concludes that there is a real and present ‘risk of [personal] harm to the jurors [and] to the integrity of their service,’” he continued.

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Source: AP Judge William Sullivan said 'there is a risk of immediate and irreparable injury' if the jury members' names are released in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

He concluded that “there is a risk of immediate and irreparable injury should the [jury] list be made available to the public at this time.” However, the jurors themselves are free to come forward and identify themselves if they choose to do so. Sullivan’s ruling came after several jurors from the five and a half week trial came forward to disclose what happened during the deliberations that led to the mistrial verdict.

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Lindsay Clancy Jury Members Discussed the Deliberations That Led to the Mistrial

Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK The lone holdout juror refused to acquit Lindsay Clancy on charges of murdering her three children which led to the mistrial verdict.

As previously reported, one holdout juror among the 12-person jury refused to acquit Clancy of the charges of murdering her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan, by reason of insanity. Jury foreperson Roni Carlson told NBC Boston, “He had reasonable doubt. He admitted he had reasonable doubt,” referring to the holdout juror. “I started filling out the forms; I was so excited. There were three forms I had to fill out, and then he said, ‘But I'm still not going to say she's not guilty,’” she added. As scrutiny mounted about the lone holdout juror, the media learned that he had previously been accused of domestic violence.

Source: AP The holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy trial was previously accused of domestic violence and has an active restraining order against him.