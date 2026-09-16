Judge Says Jurors' Privacy Risk Leads to Indefinite Sealing of Names in Lindsay Clancy Trial After Accusations Emerge
Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:13 a.m. ET
Judge William Sullivan ruled that the names of the jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial will be indefinitely sealed to protect their privacy amid safety concerns.
Per the Daily Mail, the order was filed last Friday, September 11.
The judge cited an incident in which a person was arrested while trying to video-record the jurors who were leaving the Plymouth Superior Court.
Judge William Sullivan Ordered Jury Names to be Indefinitely Sealed in Lindsay Clancy Trial
“There have been identifications of jurors and their personal information without their permission, through other sources,” Sullivan said during the ruling.
“At least one juror has requested that the order be extended indefinitely,” he added.
“Based on the circumstances of this trial and the fact that the case continues to receive daily, divisive attention in Massachusetts and beyond, the Court concludes that there is a real and present ‘risk of [personal] harm to the jurors [and] to the integrity of their service,’” he continued.
He concluded that “there is a risk of immediate and irreparable injury should the [jury] list be made available to the public at this time.”
However, the jurors themselves are free to come forward and identify themselves if they choose to do so.
Sullivan’s ruling came after several jurors from the five and a half week trial came forward to disclose what happened during the deliberations that led to the mistrial verdict.
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Lindsay Clancy Jury Members Discussed the Deliberations That Led to the Mistrial
As previously reported, one holdout juror among the 12-person jury refused to acquit Clancy of the charges of murdering her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan, by reason of insanity.
Jury foreperson Roni Carlson told NBC Boston, “He had reasonable doubt. He admitted he had reasonable doubt,” referring to the holdout juror.
“I started filling out the forms; I was so excited. There were three forms I had to fill out, and then he said, ‘But I'm still not going to say she's not guilty,’” she added.
As scrutiny mounted about the lone holdout juror, the media learned that he had previously been accused of domestic violence.
Moreover, he also had an active restraining order against him that was filed by his teenage nephew after he allegedly beat up the teenager for reporting the juror to the authorities in the previous domestic violence case, per NBC Boston.
His current landlord has also reportedly sued him over thousands of dollars in unpaid rent, while he allegedly blocked contact by cutting off his phone and installing cameras around the property.
The landlord told the Daily Mail that he tried to be understanding of the juror’s circumstances at first but was later forced to take the matter to court to regain access to his property.