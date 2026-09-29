Lindsay Clancy Prosecutors Say Gag Order Needed to Stop 'Carnival Atmosphere' Following Defense’s 'Disturbing' Holdout Juror Comments

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Prosecutors in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial are demanding a gag order to stop the chaos that's emerged since a lone holdout juror refused to acquit the mother who killed her three children. “In order to prevent the carnival atmosphere that was the trial between July 21, 2026, and September 4, 2026, as well as the aftermath since, this court can and should limit the extrajudicial statements made in this case," prosecutors wrote in a request to a judge submitted on Monday, September 28.

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Clancy's Trial Became a Media Circus

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's lawyer slammed the holdout juror in public after the trial.

Clancy's murder trial became a media circus as commenters debated whether Clancy should be found guilty of murdering her children or acquitted based on an insanity defense. The case was declared a mistrial after a lone juror refused to concede that he had "reasonable doubt" over Clancy's guilt. His holdout led to aggravated public comments from those involved in the trial, including fellow jurors and Clancy's defense lawyer, Kevin Reddington.

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Prosecutors Allege Kevin Reddington Basically Doxxed the Holdout Juror

Source: EDWARD PALTZIK AND TYLER COX The juror claims Kevin Reddington doxxed him.

Prosecutors allege that Reddington made "disturbing" comments that “ensured that the juror would be publicly identified." Reddington revealed in public that the juror was male, and there were only three men on the panel. Another juror revealed the holdout was the lone Black juror. Reddington complained that the holdout "robbed the defendant of an acquittal" and argued he wouldn't "apply the law of reasonable doubt as presented by the judge." The holdout juror was later identified as Michael Desronvil. He said that Reddington's comments amounted to "doxxing" and voiced his intent to submit a bar complaint against the attorney.

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The Lone Holdout Juror Still Hasn't Budged

Source: FOX NEWS / YOUTUBE Desronvil appeared on Fox News.

In a statement, 48-year-old Desronvil stood by his decision. “Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned,” he explained. His holdout frustrated the other jurors, as one bashed him as "arrogant." Kellie Farina, another juror on the panel, recalled he "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children."

Clancy Returns to Court on September 29

Source: MEGA A hearing about the next steps in Clancy's case takes place on September 29.