TRUE CRIME NEWS After Mistrial, Lindsay Clancy Juror Says Lawyer's Comments Were Doxxing and Plans Bar Complaint Source: AP The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case reported to be planning a bar complaint against her lawyer. OK! Staff Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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After the Lindsay Clancy trial was declared a mistrial, the lone holdout juror in the case is planning to lodge a bar complaint against the accused's lawyer. According to the latest reports from TMZ, those close to juror Michael Peguy Desronvil feel Clancy's lawyer Kevin Reddington's comments were allegedly meant to dox and ridicule him. Apparently, sources claim the holdout juror's close ones feel Reddington accused Desronvil of violating a juror's oath with no evidence and feel it's a dog whistle.

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Holdout Juror Plans Bar Complaint Against Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer

Source: AP The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case said to be reportedly planning to lodge a bar complaint against the accused's lawyer.

According to sources familiar with the situation who told the outlet, Desronvil and his legal team reportedly believe Reddington should be suspended, disciplined, or even disbarred for allegedly targeting the lone holdout juror in the days following the mistrial. This comes after Clancy's lawyer stepped in front of the cameras after the mistrial to claim that the holdout juror had an agenda and robbed the other jurors. Reportedly, Desronvil sees Reddington's publicly identifying and essentially ousting him as a huge issue, considering that Reddington is an officer of the court.

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Kevin Reddington Sought Investigation Into Michael Desronvil

Source: AP Michael Peguy Desronvil and his legal team reportedly believe Kevin Reddington should be suspended, disciplined, or even disbarred.

Additionally, Reddington is asking the court to investigate Desronvil, which has reportedly left the juror feeling attacked. As sources told the outlet, Clancy's attorney allegedly only wants to look into the holdout juror because he dared to disagree with the veteran attorney. Meanwhile, other jurors have reportedly claimed that Desronvil didn't know, or simply chose to ignore, the principle of "beyond a reasonable doubt" during deliberations.

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Source: AP Kevin Reddington previously stepped in front of the cameras after the mistrial to claim that the holdout juror had an agenda and robbed the other jurors.

In the Lindsay Clancy trial, Desronvil refused to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity when the other 11 members of the jury voted in favor of acquitting the former labor and delivery nurse of being criminally responsible for the murders. This resulted in a deadlock after six days of jury deliberations, before Judge William Sullivan declared it a mistrial. According to other jury members' claims following the verdict, Desronvil reportedly refused to participate in the deliberations with them. Apparently, the holdout juror was even scrolling on his phone during that time, per Nick Dargie's claims on Good Morning America.

Source: AP The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case was previously arrested on domestic violence charges against his ex-wife.