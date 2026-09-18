TRUE CRIME NEWS Lone Holdout Juror Calls Lindsay Clancy Attorney Kevin Reddington a 'Scumbag' in First Interview Source: AP The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's trial has been identified as Michael P. Desronvil. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 18 2026, Updated 10:37 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case blasted defense attorney Kevin Reddington, calling him a “scumbag” in a recent interview. Ray Marcel, who spoke at length with the lone holdout juror, Michael P. Desronvil, detailed the conversation to podcaster Megyn Kelly. Desronvil, a Black man and Christian Republican, told Marcel he was no fan of Reddington’s.

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'He's the One Who Started This'

Source: AP The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial allegedly called her lawyer 'a scumbag.'

"We all know [Reddington] is the one who started all this. He called Kevin a scumbag. That was the words from him,” Marcel told Kelly. “Kevin was the first piece of the puzzle that started this whole thing. It went from Kevin to NBC Boston, who reported on his background for I don't know what for." The holdout juror described the female jurors' actions as biased from day one. Following the triple-murder mistrial on September 4, juror Paula Devlin blasted Michael, who prevented a unanimous verdict, calling him “arrogant” and saying he "really did not take anything that anybody said" during the panel's nearly 40 hours of nerve-wracking deliberations. "One juror he wasn't shocked about. Let's just call it out. Paula. He said Paula was the alpha pretty much of the whole room,” Marcel explained. “He was not shocked by how she's going on the media and talking and talking. They're saying, 'this will help women's rights' because this is what they were saying when they were inside the juror panel as well."

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Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's case was declared a mistrial.

Devlin alleged that the holdout acknowledged having reasonable doubt about Clancy's criminal responsibility in the strangling deaths of her three children but still refused to join the 11-1 majority in supporting an insanity verdict. "He said there were 8 jurors there from day one who were 'Lindsay Clancy needs to be set free' pretty much. 'This can be great for women.'.. He felt they were activists and not looking at the actual evidence,” Marcel explained. Desronvil later defended his stance to NewsNation, stating he had no doubts that Clancy knew what she was doing when she killed her children.

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'I Though It Was Enough Proof'

Source: AP The holdout juror does not believe Lindsay Clancy was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis when she killed her three children.

He said that despite what other jurors claimed, he never had reasonable doubt about Clancy's sanity. He stated, "Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned." In response to the heavy scrutiny on a dismissed 2021 domestic violence arrest, Desronvil said he didn’t lie on his jury questionnaire, insisting that he openly disclosed the past incident, was questioned about it during the selection process, and was seated anyway.

Source: AP It's unclear if Lindsay Clancy will be retried.