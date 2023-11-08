'Our Communication Was Off': Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Were in Couples Counseling for 1 Year Prior to Shocking Split

After their costar Kyle Cooke alleged the two had been in couples counseling since the beginning of their relationship, the PR maven clarified, "We were in couples therapy, but we were not in couples therapy since we started dating, which is what Kyle said. I don't really like when he's therapy-shaming me for being in couples therapy."

"He was going through a really hard time with his job at Loverboy," Hubbard said of what led to their decision to seek out a therapist for help. "He was very unhappy. Our communication was off. That honeymoon phase wore off."