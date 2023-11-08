'Our Communication Was Off': Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Were in Couples Counseling for 1 Year Prior to Shocking Split
Lindsay Hubbard is ready to talk!
During the Summer House star's appearance on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of Nick Viall's podcast "The Viall Files," Hubbard admitted she and Carl Radke had been working on their relationship for quite sometime before their shocking split.
After their costar Kyle Cooke alleged the two had been in couples counseling since the beginning of their relationship, the PR maven clarified, "We were in couples therapy, but we were not in couples therapy since we started dating, which is what Kyle said. I don't really like when he's therapy-shaming me for being in couples therapy."
"He was going through a really hard time with his job at Loverboy," Hubbard said of what led to their decision to seek out a therapist for help. "He was very unhappy. Our communication was off. That honeymoon phase wore off."
The blonde beauty — who had been dating the businessman since 2021 — even claimed that she felt Cooke had influenced Radke to end their engagement.
"There could've absolutely been points in time over summer where, you know, Kyle could have been in Carl's ear," she alleged. "Kyle's had it out for me for years. He always assumes the worst in me and he always thinks I'm some master manipulator, you know, calculated person. I'm like, 'No. I'm just smarter and quicker. I think on my feet.'"
"I also think in [Kyle's] communication, [he] might tell you one thing and then tell somebody something completely different. So, who knows what those conversations [are] — I guess we'll find out when this season airs, right? But, I definitely think someone was in Carl's ear. I just don't know who it was," Hubbard emphasized.
As OK! previously reported, Radke allegedly blindsided Hubbard when he ended their romance over the summer after they were set to tie the knot this November.
"He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I'm at a place where I feel really good about moving on," she admitted in a recent interview about the breakup.
"Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would've been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused," Hubbard claimed.