'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Calls Off Engagement to Lindsay Hubbard a Few Months Before Wedding: Source
Another reality TV couples bites the dust.
According to a report, Summer House's Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have ended their engagement one year after the former got down on one knee.
"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding," a source spilled to a news outlet. "The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House."
The split comes a shock to fans, as in June, Hubbard was excited to give OK! the exclusive scoop on planning their nuptials.
"It's been interesting. I've thrown events my whole life," the former publicist, 36, dished. "But planning a wedding is so different. It's crazy that the happiest day of your life can cause so much stress — no matter how much of a professional you are."
She noted that Radke, 38, was "super involved" in the process as well. "He provides moral support. I was working on sending out our invites, and he sat next to me and gave me a massage," she said. "I make quick decisions, so sometimes he doesn't want to do something wrong or disappoint me which is sweet."
Things seemed to be going well over the summer, as earlier this month, Hubbard had her bridal shower in NYC.
"I have such an amazing group of girlfriends that were not going to let me get away without having a bridal shower," she gushed to People about the shindig. "I feel so lucky and blessed to have the girlfriends that I have and to be able to celebrate the biggest moment of my life with them before that next chapter. It's just such a special treat to be able to do that."
Both Hubbard's stepmom and what was going to be her future mother-in-law even attended the bash.
"They've met each other before a handful of times and they really get along," the Bravo star gushed of their dynamic. "I think it's always important to have your mother figures, your mother, your mother figure, whatever that more mature woman in your life is. It's just always important to have them around, especially as you're launching into this new chapter of your life."
Neither Radke or Hubbard has confirmed the breakup. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the split.