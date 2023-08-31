'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Calls Off Engagement to Lindsay Hubbard a Few Months Before Wedding: Source

"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding," a source spilled to a news outlet. "The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House."

The split comes a shock to fans, as in June, Hubbard was excited to give OK! the exclusive scoop on planning their nuptials.