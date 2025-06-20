NEWS Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Confirms Split From Turner Kufe Just Months After Welcoming Baby Gemma Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram Lindsay Hubbard confirmed her split from Turner Kufe months after welcoming baby Gemma.

Lindsay Hubbard, star of Summer House, recently announced her breakup with Turner Kufe, just five months after the couple welcomed their daughter, Gemma.

Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram Lindsay Hubbard gave birth to Gemma in December 2024.

"We put our romantic relationship on pause for now," Hubbard, 39, said during part 2 of the Summer House Season 9 reunion on Thursday, June 5. "We are just focused on being the best parents we can possibly be to Gemma. We are co-parents, we are an amazing team."

Although the romantic connection has fizzled, the blonde babe assures fans that she and Kufe remain "the best of friends." She expressed her gratitude to her costars, sharing, "Even on the weekend, when we don't have our nanny and it's just the two of us tag-teaming being parents, we're out to brunch, we're going to visit friends."

Source: MEGA Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe paused their romantic relationship.

Hubbard mentioned that Kufe stays at her apartment "half the week," but emphasized that they are not "friends with benefits" nor are they seeing anyone else.

"We'll see what happens in the future," the Bravo star continued. "But as of right this second, I think there's a lot for us to figure out when it comes to parenting, co-parenting, my lifestyle, me being public, him being private. It's too much at once."

The Summer House star praised Kufe for being "a better father than I ever could have expected."

Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram Lindsay Hubbard said Turner Kufe is a better father than she ever expected.

While many fans might not be surprised by this split, Hubbard has been candid about the challenges posed by Kufe's private lifestyle in contrast to her role as a reality television star.

"It's a struggle," she revealed. "Dad is private, mom is public, and what does that make baby? It's hard. With being public, you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube. Regardless of if I am not on Summer House or on Summer House, I'm still Lindsay from Summer House."

The couple first dated in 2020 but reconnected in January 2024 following Hubbard's split from Carl Radke in August 2023. Fans were taken aback when she announced her pregnancy in July 2024, and she later gave birth to Gemma in December 2024.

The former flames have kept their romance largely out of the public eye, yet she acknowledged in a previous interview with Life & Style that managing their differing views on privacy had proven challenging.

Source: @bravo/Youtube Lindsay Hubbard returned for 'Summer House' Season 9.

"It's challenging to navigate that," she said in May. "I think it's hard because I am a public figure. I've been on TV for almost a decade."

She pointed out that reality stars often live more public lives than other celebrities and she enjoys keeping fans updated even when Summer House isn't airing. "I think it also translates to Instagram, as well," she said. "We live our lives on screen, you know, during the times and seasons that we film. But then, you know, for the other seasons, I am living my life on Instagram."