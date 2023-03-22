Lindsay Lohan & Jake Paul Among Celebrities Charged In Misleading Crypto Endorsement Scheme

"At the same time, Sun paid celebrities with millions of social media followers to tout the unregistered offerings, while specifically directing that they not disclose their compensation," Grewal continued. "This is the very conduct that the federal securities laws were designed to protect against regardless of the labels Sun and others used."

Since the group was hit with the charges, six out of eight of the celebrities involved chose to pay a pricey fine of over $400,000. However, the payment will not serve as an either an admission or denial of fault in the case.

It is unclear what the next steps will be for Soulja Boy and Mahone, who elected not to pay the penalty.