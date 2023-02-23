Lindsay Lohan & Rachel McAdams Reject Paramount's 'Disrespectful' Offer For New 'Mean Girls' Movie
It looks like Paramount just landed themselves a spot in the burn book.
While Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are ready to give Mean Girls fans what they've been waiting for all these years later, the actresses are said to be offended by their offers from Paramount.
The upcoming Broadway musical version of Mean Girls is set to debut on Paramount+, however, the premium entertainment service continues to fall short of making a deal deemed respectful to the stars of the beloved 2004 movie.
“Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth,” a source told a news outlet. “All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”
The insider added that McAdams, who played Regina George, was offered a larger role than Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert. Tina Fey, who wrote the original, was also set to return as math teacher Ms. Norbury in the musical.
The 30 Rock actress reportedly demanded a seven-figure deal for her role on the project, while Lohan and her three co-stars were only offered a “fraction” of what Fey was paid.
While the fate of Mean Girls remains in the hands of Paramount bosses, Lohan has been busy making her grand return to the limelight.
After Lohan recently starred in Netflix's new rom-com Falling for Christmas, her Mean Girls costar Jonathan Bennett gushed about how happy he was to see her back in movies again.
"It's so much fun to see Lindsay back where she belongs, which is making rom-coms for the fans," the actor, who played Aaron Samuels, exclusively told OK! back in December 2022. "It's what she does best and it's what I love to see her do. To see her shine in a comedy for Netflix is absolutely exhilarating."
At the time, Bennett insisted he would leap at the opportunity of a Mean Girls sequel or reunion, saying, "I would jump on a plane faster than anything to shoot a Mean Girls reunion because I love it. I think the fans want it! I own Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels my whole life and career. If they call me, I will pick up the phone."
Radar reported on the actresses' upset with the Paramount deal.