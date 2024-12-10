NEWS Lindsay Lohan Glows in Makeup-Free Selfie Alongside Anti-Aging Specialist After Her Youthful Look Sparked Plastic Surgery Accusations Source: @dr_radmila_lukian/instagram Lindsay Lohan's fresh look has been the talk of the town lately.

Lindsay Lohan may have just revealed the secret behind her fresh new look. After sparking plastic surgery accusations. the actress shared a Monday, December 9, selfie alongside Dr. Radmila Lukian, a dermatologist who also calls herself an anti-aging specialist.

Source: @lindsaylohan/instagram Lindsay Lohan's recent youthful appearance had fans accusing her of going under the knife.

"With my dear @dr_radmila_lukian for some skin care time," Lohan, 38, captioned the Instagram Story shot, in which she appeared makeup-free and smiling next to the doctor. The next day, Dr. Lukian posted the picture on her page, captioning the image, "Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship @lindsaylohan."

People in the comments section were begging to know what treatments the Mean Girls star got, with one person asking, "Can you tell us what you did to get ????🙏🏻🙏🏻😫😫." "Dr. we want to know the treatments that you are doing for Lindsay. It's a success case! 🔥," another person raved, while a third wrote, "I wanna know everything!!"

Source: mega The star's dad insisted she's never had plastic surgery.

While Lohan never commented on the rumors about her appearance, her dad, Michael Lohan, told a news outlet, "Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever." Michael, 64, admitted his daughter has tried "peels, fillers and Botox," but added, "Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent." He also called it "disgusting" that fans were trying to spread "false narratives" about the former child star.

Source: mega The mother-of-one welcomed her son in 2023.

Lindsay has revamped her career over the past two years as well after taking a hiatus that included her moving away from America, marrying Bader Shammas and welcoming a son together in the summer of 2023. Now that she's a mother, the "Rumors" crooner admitted she's become pickier about movie roles.

Source: @lindsaylohan/instagram The star married Bader Shammas in 2022.

"I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me," she spilled. "It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do." "I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere. And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him," said Lindsay. "But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."