EXCLUSIVE 'She's Just Become Possessed!': Michael Lohan Tells All About Wife Kate Major's Arrest

Source: mega Michael Lohan is Lindsay Lohan's father.

On why he decided to share the clips on his social media of Kate hitting him, Michael stated: “I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that’s why I decided to finally release videos… You can’t deny what you see in the videos.”

Michael also detailed to OK! how he had been down in Florida to meet a friend and found out they had killed themselves due to “bottling so many things up inside” and how this inspired him to finally break his silence and share footage he had proving he was the victim.

Source: mega Michael Lohan shared details about his relationship with Kate Major.

“Not that I would ever harm myself,” Michael shared, “but I didn’t want to become the person who had so much bottled up inside that they felt like they were going to explode.”

So, what actually led to Kate being arrested? “I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead she decided to go out partying constantly," he spilled.

“The guy whose apartment it was also had two other rules for Kate,” Michael detailed, “no men staying there and no drugs. One day Kate ended up having some guy stay over and my friend whose apartment it as found out. He went over to the apartment and got in argument with Kate… and Kate ended up taking out her phone and starting to record him.”

Source: mega Kate Major was recently arrested.

“In response to him being recorded, my friend grabbed Kate’s phone and smashed it,” Michael continued, “Kate decided to run out of the apartment and contact the cops and claim my friend beat her up. He got arrested on eight felonies and while sitting in jail, Kate tried to claim squatter rights so she could stay in his apartment for a year for free."

Michael had more to share on this situation with his friend in California, explaining: “I got my friend a lawyer and it was instructed to Kate that she would have to go to the hospital to be checked since she had claimed she was beaten up by my friend. Kate went to the hospital and there was not one scratch, not one contusion, not one black and blue mark on her… The cops ended up dropping the charges on my friend and Kate got evicted and she came back to Texas. Upon her arrival back, her behavior became even worse — drinking, partying, etc. I ended up kicking her out of my house and she went to a hotel.”

“The kids and I were going to New York,” Michael began before detailing the current situation that led to Kate being incarcerated. “While I was up there I told the District Attorney that Kate could go to the house and get all her stuff but NO ONE could stay at the house with her and she could not drive any of my cars.” “Kate was supposed to be out of my house when I came back at 5 p.m.,” he continued. “When I got back, she was still there."

After getting back and finding Kate still there, Michael stated: “I know I mentioned Kate wasn’t supposed to drive any of my cars and here’s why that was — she was not supposed to take the car because her license is in the process of being suspended (not to mention she also drinks and drives). Of course, Kate took the car and I tried to tell the cop that but they separated her and I and the cop just let her go. So, what did Kate do? Kate drove from my house in a panic to Austin then San Antonio then to a town called Junction Texas. She was arrested out there for violating his order of protection, which broke in the press a few days ago. Kate’s in jail right now."

Source: mega Michael Lohan said his 'kids are the most important thing in my life.'

“This is not only sad and frustrating for me, but it’s also horrible for my kids,” Michael told OK!. “My kids are the most important thing in my life. She just won’t stop drinking. She puts alcohol in front of everything in her life… I don’t know what happened to her to make her the way she is. She’s just become possessed.”

“I’ve truly had enough, though,” Michael said about the incident. “While I’m not the kind of person to pick up and move on, I have realized I have to let Kate go and move on with my life. I’m 64. I’m not dead yet. I want to enjoy my life, too. I’m not going to sit around waiting for someone that doesn’t want to help themselves and just cares about themselves.” “Going forward,” Michael concluded, “I will be focusing on myself, as well as the most important things in my life which are my children. I look forward to more peaceful times ahead.”