'What a Psychopath': Kate Major Goes Ballistic After Estranged Husband Michael Lohan Waves Over Police During Heated Argument

Photo of Michael Lohan and his estranged wife, Kate Major.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 27 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Michael Lohan's feud with estranged wife Kate Major has exploded.

On Wednesday, June 26, Major uploaded a video via Instagram of Lohan, the father of famed actress Lindsay Lohan, blocking her vehicle during a bitter argument that resulted in police involvement.

michael lohan kate major police argument driveway psychopath
Source: @katelohan41/Instagram

Michael Lohan waved over police during an argument with estranged wife Kate Major.

The video was recorded from Kate's point of view, as she filmed her estranged husband standing in the street in an effort to stop the mom-of-two from pulling out of the driveway and onto a road in Spring, Texas.

"Michael, get out of the road!" Kate — who shares sons Landon, 9, and Logan, 7, with Michael — demanded while in the car with the kids.

Source: @katelohan41
She continued: "These poor children. Oh my god, what a psychopath. He’s calling the f------ cops. … You’re out of your f------ mind."

Michael successfully waved down a police car seen in the distance, though the argument only escalated from there, as Kate told the officer the 64-year-old "needs to be 5150’d," meaning he'd be involuntarily detained in a psychiatric unit for a minimum of 72 hours.

michael lohan kate major police argument driveway psychopath
Source: @katelohan41/Instagram

Michael Lohan said his wife was drunk and trying to take his car.

"He’s following me, please," Kate told the cop. "He jumped in front of my car. My kids are in the car. I didn’t even get out of the f------ driveway."

As for what lead to the chaotic interaction, Michael appeared to put the blame on Kate, as he informed a news publication he and his kids had been out of town, so he allowed his estranged wife to stay at his house while he was away.

Since Michael has an order of protection against Kate, the DA's office told Kate she needed to vacate the premises by 5 p.m.

Kate didn't listen to instructions and waited till 6 p.m. before allegedly trying to take his car, which was why Michael decided to stand in front of the vehicle.

michael lohan kate major police argument driveway psychopath
Source: @katelohan41/Instagram

The cop had Kate Major pull over somewhere nearby while he assessed the situation.

While away, Michael claimed Kate destroyed his home security system and had been drunk the entire time. He further alleged she invited people over to his house to party.

In a since-deleted video shared to his Facebook page, Michael accused Kate of being intoxicated, stating: "Leave me alone. Your kids are watching TV with me. You’re violent. Go away."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Kate in a drunken rage attacking me with a poll [sic]," he wrote alongside a clip of Kate hitting Michael with the apparent weapon. "Because I woke her up at 1:30 pm when she was drunk."

The separated spouses have both been arrested for abusing one another during their tumultuous relationship.

michael lohan kate major police argument driveway psychopath
Source: MEGA

The duo tied the knot in 2014.

In 2020, Michael was arrested and charged with with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (choking/strangulation) and second-degree harassment of Kate.

Nine years prior, Michael was booked for battery after Kate, his then-girlfriend, accused him of beating her after she denied his request for intercourse. As of 2022, Kate had been arrested three different times for driving under the influence.

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to Michael about Kate staying at his home.

