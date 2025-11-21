Lindsie Chrisley Reveals the Only Way She'd Reconcile With Her Dad Todd Amid Heated Family Feud
Nov. 21 2025, Updated 5:34 p.m. ET
Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about her fractured relationship with father Todd Chrisley — and the reality star is making it clear that any reconciliation would require real work on all sides.
The "Southern Tea" podcast host sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! after recently breaking silence on her estrangement from the Chrisley brood.
Lindsie is currently not on speaking terms with Todd, her stepmom Julie Chrisley, sister Savannah or brothers Chase, Kyle and Grayson following her dad and his wife's release from prison — which occurred thanks to Donald Trump's presidential pardon.
When asked whether the bridges with her family are burned, the 36-year-old host doesn't shut the door completely, but she does set firm boundaries.
"I think healing is always possible, but it takes effort on all sides," Lindsie says, stressing that she's prioritizing her well-being above all else. "Right now, I'm focusing on my own peace. If reconciliation ever happens, it has to come from a place of honesty, not image or obligation."
Lindsie Chrisley Has 'Accepted' Her Family's Estrangement
Lindsie confirms she remains estranged from her family, and admitted it's something she's had to make peace with.
"There's distance, and that’s something I’ve had to accept for now," she shares, adding that she'll "never say never to healing — but acknowledging "not everyone is ready to meet you where you are in your growth."
Lindsie Chrisley Admits 'Staying Silent Becomes Heavier Than Criticism'
The former Chrisley Knows Best star explains that speaking her truth after years of public scrutiny hasn't been easy — but it has been necessary.
"At some point, staying silent becomes heavier than the criticism," she reveals. "Speaking openly has allowed me to take my power back."
Lindsie Chrisley Wants to 'Break Cycles' as Mom to Son Jackson
Lindsie notes her experiences have profoundly shaped the way she parents her son, Jackson, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Campbell.
"I want to break cycles," she declares. "I'm more intentional about communication and making sure my son knows that home is a safe space… honesty doesn’t come with punishment, and love doesn’t have to be earned."
While the road to reconciliation with her father remains unclear, Lindsie is staying grounded by focusing on what she can control.
"My faith, my son and my close circle" keep her steady, she says, along with "remembering that not everything needs a public explanation."