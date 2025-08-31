or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Savannah Chrisley Declares 'We're No Longer Family' to Sister Lindsie in Explosive New Trailer for 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality'

Composite Photos of Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley
Source: Lifetime/YouTube; @lindsiechrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley told Lindsie Chrisley to ‘lose our last name’ in the trailer for 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' amid their ongoing family feud.

Profile Image

Aug. 31 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley confronted her sister Lindsie Chrisley directly in the trailer for the reality series The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, declaring, "We're no longer family, lose our last name," amid the ongoing rift that began due to legal turmoil for the Chrisley family.

Savannah, 27, revealed the emotional toll in the trailer. "Our household is completely divided. I told my parents I don't know if it can ever be repaired, honestly," she admitted.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Julie and Todd Chrisley
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

The Chrisley family has been divided since Todd and Julie’s convictions.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The trailer released as tensions escalated between Savannah and Lindsie. The fallout began after Todd and Julie Chrisley faced a 12-count indictment for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, ultimately leading to their convictions and a combined 19-year prison sentence in November 2022. Recently, their sentence was reduced by about two years each.

Savannah previously accused Lindsie of playing a role in their parents' legal downfall. Savannah claimed that a letter Lindsie allegedly wrote to the FBI was read by the prosecutor.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

Savannah Chrisley accused Lindsie of aiding the prosecution against their parents.

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsie, who is Todd's daughter from his first marriage, has had a strained relationship with her father and stepmother for a long time, and she has been estranged from the family for years. She has denied Savannah's accusations and, through her attorney, suggested that Savannah's comments were born out of anger and frustration.

Grayson Chrisley added his perspective, saying, "I mean, your blood will screw you over more than a stranger definitely will."

Nanny Faye Chrisley reflected on the family's struggles, stating, "This family's been torn apart. Because it was always like this and now it's like this."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lindsie Chrisley
Source: @lindsiechrisley/Instagram

Lindsie Chrisley is Todd's first child from another marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their release from prison in May, following a pardon from President Donald Trump, the Chrisleys continue to grapple with their fractured relationships.

Lindsie has not yet commented publicly, but she recently addressed changing her name on Instagram to "Lindsie Landsman." On the July 16 episode of her podcast "The Southern Tea," she explained how carrying the Chrisley name brought unwanted attention and assumptions, saying, "The Chrisley last name…did not create income or opportunity for me."

Lindsie also noted that the name has become "problematic" for her business endeavors, expressing relief in stepping away from the public association with her family.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of the Chrisleys
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

More members of the Chrisleys weighed in on the fallout between Savannah and Lindsie.

The estrangement between the sisters has been a trending topic, with both admitting their lack of interest in reconciliation. In February 2024, Lindsie described their relationship as "nothing" and claimed Savannah had never reached out privately to discuss their issues.

Conversely, Savannah stated in October 2023 that she felt "good" and was unwilling to engage with "constant lies and victim mentality."

The docuseries premieres as a two-night event on September 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, with the finale available on September 16.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.