Savannah Chrisley Declares 'We're No Longer Family' to Sister Lindsie in Explosive New Trailer for 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality'
Savannah Chrisley confronted her sister Lindsie Chrisley directly in the trailer for the reality series The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, declaring, "We're no longer family, lose our last name," amid the ongoing rift that began due to legal turmoil for the Chrisley family.
Savannah, 27, revealed the emotional toll in the trailer. "Our household is completely divided. I told my parents I don't know if it can ever be repaired, honestly," she admitted.
The trailer released as tensions escalated between Savannah and Lindsie. The fallout began after Todd and Julie Chrisley faced a 12-count indictment for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, ultimately leading to their convictions and a combined 19-year prison sentence in November 2022. Recently, their sentence was reduced by about two years each.
Savannah previously accused Lindsie of playing a role in their parents' legal downfall. Savannah claimed that a letter Lindsie allegedly wrote to the FBI was read by the prosecutor.
- Todd Chrisley Explains Why He's 'Grateful' For His & Daughter Lindsie's Past Estrangement
- Lindsie Chrisley 'Blocked' Siblings After 'Argument' Because She 'Didn't Want to Deal' With Drama: 'It's My Fault'
- Lindsie Chrisley Includes Todd & Julie In Telling Message About 'New Beginnings' Before Respective Prison Sentences
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lindsie, who is Todd's daughter from his first marriage, has had a strained relationship with her father and stepmother for a long time, and she has been estranged from the family for years. She has denied Savannah's accusations and, through her attorney, suggested that Savannah's comments were born out of anger and frustration.
Grayson Chrisley added his perspective, saying, "I mean, your blood will screw you over more than a stranger definitely will."
Nanny Faye Chrisley reflected on the family's struggles, stating, "This family's been torn apart. Because it was always like this and now it's like this."
Despite their release from prison in May, following a pardon from President Donald Trump, the Chrisleys continue to grapple with their fractured relationships.
Lindsie has not yet commented publicly, but she recently addressed changing her name on Instagram to "Lindsie Landsman." On the July 16 episode of her podcast "The Southern Tea," she explained how carrying the Chrisley name brought unwanted attention and assumptions, saying, "The Chrisley last name…did not create income or opportunity for me."
Lindsie also noted that the name has become "problematic" for her business endeavors, expressing relief in stepping away from the public association with her family.
The estrangement between the sisters has been a trending topic, with both admitting their lack of interest in reconciliation. In February 2024, Lindsie described their relationship as "nothing" and claimed Savannah had never reached out privately to discuss their issues.
Conversely, Savannah stated in October 2023 that she felt "good" and was unwilling to engage with "constant lies and victim mentality."
The docuseries premieres as a two-night event on September 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, with the finale available on September 16.