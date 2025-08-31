REALITY TV NEWS Savannah Chrisley Declares 'We're No Longer Family' to Sister Lindsie in Explosive New Trailer for 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' Source: Lifetime/YouTube; @lindsiechrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley told Lindsie Chrisley to ‘lose our last name’ in the trailer for 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' amid their ongoing family feud. OK! Staff Aug. 31 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley confronted her sister Lindsie Chrisley directly in the trailer for the reality series The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, declaring, "We're no longer family, lose our last name," amid the ongoing rift that began due to legal turmoil for the Chrisley family. Savannah, 27, revealed the emotional toll in the trailer. "Our household is completely divided. I told my parents I don't know if it can ever be repaired, honestly," she admitted.

Source: Lifetime/YouTube The Chrisley family has been divided since Todd and Julie’s convictions.

The trailer released as tensions escalated between Savannah and Lindsie. The fallout began after Todd and Julie Chrisley faced a 12-count indictment for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, ultimately leading to their convictions and a combined 19-year prison sentence in November 2022. Recently, their sentence was reduced by about two years each. Savannah previously accused Lindsie of playing a role in their parents' legal downfall. Savannah claimed that a letter Lindsie allegedly wrote to the FBI was read by the prosecutor.

Source: Lifetime/YouTube Savannah Chrisley accused Lindsie of aiding the prosecution against their parents.

Lindsie, who is Todd's daughter from his first marriage, has had a strained relationship with her father and stepmother for a long time, and she has been estranged from the family for years. She has denied Savannah's accusations and, through her attorney, suggested that Savannah's comments were born out of anger and frustration. Grayson Chrisley added his perspective, saying, "I mean, your blood will screw you over more than a stranger definitely will." Nanny Faye Chrisley reflected on the family's struggles, stating, "This family's been torn apart. Because it was always like this and now it's like this."

Source: @lindsiechrisley/Instagram Lindsie Chrisley is Todd's first child from another marriage.

Despite their release from prison in May, following a pardon from President Donald Trump, the Chrisleys continue to grapple with their fractured relationships. Lindsie has not yet commented publicly, but she recently addressed changing her name on Instagram to "Lindsie Landsman." On the July 16 episode of her podcast "The Southern Tea," she explained how carrying the Chrisley name brought unwanted attention and assumptions, saying, "The Chrisley last name…did not create income or opportunity for me." Lindsie also noted that the name has become "problematic" for her business endeavors, expressing relief in stepping away from the public association with her family.

Source: Lifetime/YouTube More members of the Chrisleys weighed in on the fallout between Savannah and Lindsie.