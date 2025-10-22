Lindsie Chrisley Reveals People Are 'Telling Me to Kill Myself' Due to the 'Inaccurate' Way She's Portrayed on Her Estranged Family's New Show
Though Lindsie Chrisley doesn't appear in any episodes of her estranged family's new reality show after dad Todd Chrisley and her stepmom, Julie Chrisley, were pardoned from prison by Donald Trump, she's still being targeted by fans.
The mom-of-one's relationship with her relatives hit an all-time low in 2022, when it was claimed that she wrote a letter to the FBI after her dad's indictment. She also accused the patriarch of exploiting her over an alleged s-- tape.
Has Lindsie Chrisley Watched 'Back to Reality'?
On her "Southern Tea" podcast, Lindsie explained why she's never watched an installment of the new docuseries, titled Back to Reality.
"I have not watched any of the footage from what aired. I was instructed by multiple people that work on our collective team not to do that for my own mental health," she revealed. "They watched and documented for me the things I would need to know.
"I have, unfortunately, seen a lot of what was said just via through social media, whether that be TikTok or Instagram, the messages that I have received based off of the narrative that was on the show," Lindsie noted.
Savannah Cuts Off Her Half-Sister
On Back to Reality, half-sister Savannah Chrisley alleged Lindsie was fired from Chrisley Knows Best after reportedly making their 10-year-old relative get out of bed to record a social media upload.
Savannah also referred to Lindsie's legal letter and declared, "we're no longer family."
'People Are Telling Me to Kill Myself'
Savannah's words brought a ton of problems for Lindsie, who was attacked online.
"It has put me in a very emotional place, to the point that I completely took myself off of social media altogether for the past seven weeks," she spilled. "Because I’m driving my kid to school and get him dropped off at school and realize that people are telling me to kill myself."
Lindsie announced she'll finally detail what really happened between herself and her family on the next episode of her podcast.
"I never had any intention of doing this. The Lifetime documentary of my family came out… and a lot of the things that were aired were inaccurate depictions of what has transpired," she explained to an entertainment outlet of why she's speaking up.
As OK! reported, Todd and Julie began prison sentences in January 2023 on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. They walked free on May 28 due to pardons from the president.