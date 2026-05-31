Celebrities Who Have Faced Health Scares in 2026: Zayn Malik, Dolly Parton and More

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Channing Tatum

Source: @channingtatum/Instagram Channing Tatum has been sharing updates after undergoing emergency shoulder surgery.

Channing Tatum shared a frightening health update in an Instagram post on February 4 after undergoing emergency shoulder surgery. He uploaded a photo of himself in a hospital gown alongside the caption, "Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let's get it." A few weeks later, the star posted a photo of the scar, noting he thought "it was gonna be two little holes." Tatum did not disclose how he sustained the injury, but he revealed in another health update on March 30 that he had been "mentally up and down" since the operation.

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Dolly Parton

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's health issues began ahead of her scheduled Dollywood event in September 2025.

Following a series of health ordeals, Dolly Parton sparked concern among fans again when she announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency. "I am here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life," she shared on Instagram on May 4. "And I have some good news and a little bad news. The good news is I'm responding really well to meds and treatments and I'm improving every day." The "Jolene" songstress, who previously struggled with kidney stones, continued, "Now, the bad news is, it's gonna take me a little while before I'm up to stage performance level. Because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say. And of course, I can't be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels." "But when they raised the hood on this old antique, they realized that I need to rebuild my engine and that my transmission is slipping, my oil pan is leaking, my muffler is busted and my shocks and pistons need to be replaced, and for sure, my spark plugs need to be changed," she added. "I know I'm still crazy, but they didn't mention anything about my mental health." According to Parton, her immune and digestive systems "got all out of whack over the past couple of years" that she hilariously ended up comparing herself to a vintage car that "once restored, can be better than ever."

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Evangeline Lilly

Source: @evangelinelillyofficial/Instagram Evangeline Lilly said the traumatic brain injury took a significant financial and emotional toll on her life.

In January, Ant-Man actress Evangeline Lilly disclosed she suffered brain damage after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in Hawaii in May 2025. "I'm entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion," she told her fans. "A lot of you asked how I'm doing. A lot of you have inquired about the brain scans that you heard I got. And the results came back from the scans [and] showed that almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity." She added in the Instagram video, "But, now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don't look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do." The following month, Lilly spoke candidly about the emotional strain and financial burden caused by the traumatic brain injury. "I have spent a lot of money getting evaluated and getting targeted, expert advice on how to heal my brain," she pointed out.

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Lady Gaga

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga's health scare led to the abrupt cancelation of her Montreal show.

Lady Gaga was supposed to take the stage in Montreal on April 6 but ended up canceling the performance due to her worsening respiratory infection. "I'm so sorry to share that I'm unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show. I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it's gotten worse," she told her fans via Instagram Stories. The "Shallow" hitmaker noted, "My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don't think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve."

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Megan Thee Stallion

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion left the Broadway show due to a health issue.

On March 31, Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to the hospital after falling ill during a Moulin Rouge! The Musical live performance. "I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn't," she announced on social media. "I've been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me." Representatives for the rapper said the doctors "ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms." "Megan has since been treated, discharged and is now resting," they added. "Megan is incredibly grateful for the prayers and well-wishes from her supporters."

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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

Source: @snooki/TikTok Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi revealed a medical scare on TikTok.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi discussed the abnormal results of her pap smears in a TikTok clip. "With the pap smears, I've been having issues with abnormal results and precancerous results … It's very stressful guys," she admitted. Her doctors removed a piece of her cervix during a colposcopy for biopsy testing. The Jersey Shore alum disclosed, "Results come back. Doctor calls me and he's like, 'Not looking great' … He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix." Polizzi was officially diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer one month later and was urged to undergo a hysterectomy.

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Perez Hilton

Source: @perezhilton/Instagram Perez Hilton was hospitalized for nearly a month.

Perez Hilton overcame serious medical emergencies that left him hospitalized for 21 days. In March, he revealed he developed an ulcer, a perforation and sepsis after suffering from the flu. "It was such a slow process. I mean, two weeks of just sickness and then another week of getting better before I was released," he said in a YouTube video on March 23. "The last week was h---, because I had already been in the hospital two weeks by then. I was like, 'I just want to go home. I just want to be with my babies.'" After his discharged, he was rushed to a medical facility again and underwent emergency surgery to remove a "massive blood clot" that had progressed to his lungs or heart. "[It] could have been real bad," said Hilton. "I'm happy because we caught it early and the amazing medical team at Southern Hills is going to make this a piece of cake, and God's got me. And if you want to send prayers, that would be appreciated."

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Quinton Aaron

Source: MEGA Quinton Aaron had a health scare after collapsing at home.

The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron was put on life support while dealing with a severe blood infection after he lost feeling in his legs and collapsed in January. "After the 911 call, we went to the hospital and the doctors determined to put him on an endotracheal tube because his breathing was a little sporadic," his wife, Margarita, reportedly told Fox. "They're continuing to run tests right now to find out what the root cause of the issue is. He's still on antibiotics, blanket antibiotics to just cover whatever the issue might be with regard to his blood." He was moved out of the ICU weeks later.

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Ray J

Source: @rayj/Instagram Doctors reportedly told Ray J he had months to live.

Ray J — who previously had a severe case of pneumonia — was hospitalized for severe infection and heart issues in January. During an Instagram Live video, he revealed the right side of his heart had turned black due to his alcohol and substance abuse. He also claimed his doctors told him he had months to live.

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Zayn Malik

Source: @zayn/Instagram Zayn Malik was hospitalized on the same day his new album was released.