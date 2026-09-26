Lionel Richie Returning to 'American Idol' After Health Issues

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Lionel Richie is returning to the American Idol judges' panel for the show's 25th season, despite a string of recent health scares. The four-time Grammy winner, 77, announced he'll be back on the panel along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood during Bryan's Luke Bryan & Friends concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, September 24. The news comes just days after another trip to the hospital for heart-related problems and a procedure to correct atrial fibrillation.

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The Season 25 Announcement

Source: @AMERICANIDOL/INSTAGRAM Luke Bryan announced the news with Carrie Underwood at his Luke Bryan & Friends concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 24.

Bryan made the announcement to the crowd along with Underwood. They were aided by a video message from Richie, who's still recuperating. "We're coming back for the 25th season of American Idol, ladies and gentlemen," Bryan announced, followed by the three of them confirming that Ryan Seacrest will return as host for the season. Richie welcomed fans and commented about the city and how it relates to him. He explained that he loves the friendships he's made in Nashville, especially with Bryan and Underwood, and helped set up the reveal. "Hello Nashville! Look at this beautiful crowd," Richie said. "Now, let me tell you something. Some of my greatest friendships have started right here in Nashville, Tennessee," said Richie. "That includes you, Carrie and Luke. Do you want to share our secret?" Bryan encouraged aspiring musicians to audition for the new season, saying the milestone edition was "going to be legendary."

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Richie's Recent Health Issues

Source: MEGA Richie was hospitalized for heart problems in June and again in August, and underwent a procedure this week to treat atrial fibrillation.

Richie's return comes after months of schedule disruptions due to his health. In June, he was hospitalized with heart problems. In August, he was hospitalized once again, and his representative reported this week that he underwent a common procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, commonly referred to as AFib, or an irregular heartbeat rhythm. His most severe issue came at the end of August. On August 31, Richie was placed into the intensive care unit after he struggled to get through his August 29 performance in St. Louis. While performing "All Night Long," he was visibly winded and asked for a chair. The health setbacks forced him to reschedule multiple performances on his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

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The Road to Recovery

Source: @AMERICANIDOL/INSTAGRAM He was placed in intensive care on August 31 after struggling through an August 29 performance in St. Louis.

Even though things got serious enough to worry people, Richie's representative said everything went perfectly with the procedure. The rep added that Richie is doing great and will take some time off before getting back on stage again. Richie has indicated he'll be getting back to work soon, and as part of that process he plans to resume his Lionel Richie: King of Hearts residency in Las Vegas on October 14, picking up the shows he previously delayed during his hospitalizations.

A Longtime 'Idol' Judge

Source: MEGA He plans to resume his Lionel Richie: King of Hearts Las Vegas residency on October 14.