Lionel Richie Returning to 'American Idol' After Health Issues
Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:42 p.m. ET
Lionel Richie is returning to the American Idol judges' panel for the show's 25th season, despite a string of recent health scares.
The four-time Grammy winner, 77, announced he'll be back on the panel along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood during Bryan's Luke Bryan & Friends concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, September 24.
The news comes just days after another trip to the hospital for heart-related problems and a procedure to correct atrial fibrillation.
The Season 25 Announcement
Bryan made the announcement to the crowd along with Underwood. They were aided by a video message from Richie, who's still recuperating.
"We're coming back for the 25th season of American Idol, ladies and gentlemen," Bryan announced, followed by the three of them confirming that Ryan Seacrest will return as host for the season.
Richie welcomed fans and commented about the city and how it relates to him. He explained that he loves the friendships he's made in Nashville, especially with Bryan and Underwood, and helped set up the reveal.
"Hello Nashville! Look at this beautiful crowd," Richie said.
"Now, let me tell you something. Some of my greatest friendships have started right here in Nashville, Tennessee," said Richie. "That includes you, Carrie and Luke. Do you want to share our secret?"
Bryan encouraged aspiring musicians to audition for the new season, saying the milestone edition was "going to be legendary."
Richie's Recent Health Issues
Richie's return comes after months of schedule disruptions due to his health. In June, he was hospitalized with heart problems. In August, he was hospitalized once again, and his representative reported this week that he underwent a common procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, commonly referred to as AFib, or an irregular heartbeat rhythm.
His most severe issue came at the end of August. On August 31, Richie was placed into the intensive care unit after he struggled to get through his August 29 performance in St. Louis. While performing "All Night Long," he was visibly winded and asked for a chair.
The health setbacks forced him to reschedule multiple performances on his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.
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The Road to Recovery
Even though things got serious enough to worry people, Richie's representative said everything went perfectly with the procedure. The rep added that Richie is doing great and will take some time off before getting back on stage again.
Richie has indicated he'll be getting back to work soon, and as part of that process he plans to resume his Lionel Richie: King of Hearts residency in Las Vegas on October 14, picking up the shows he previously delayed during his hospitalizations.
A Longtime 'Idol' Judge
Richie is sticking with a long-standing run of stability on the current iteration of American Idol.
Since ABC brought the show back in 2018, he has been a regular judge on the program, joining Bryan and Katy Perry for what was then the 16th season and continuing through numerous changes to the panel. After Perry left, Underwood took her place beginning in Season 23.
For the third straight year, Bryan, Underwood and Richie will serve as judges. Auditions have begun for Season 25 through American Idol's virtual search.